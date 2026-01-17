Councilmember Evan Glass Statement on Hate Displayed Outside Walt Whitman High School

MARYLAND, January 17 - For Immediate Release: Friday, January 16, 2026

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 16, 2026—Councilmember Evan Glass released the following statement today regarding the anti-Muslim and anti-Palestinian hate displayed outside Walt Whitman High School:

“The anti-Muslim and anti-Palestinian hate displayed outside Walt Whitman High School is deeply disturbing and unacceptable. Montgomery County is a community built on respect and inclusion, and hatred toward any group has no place here."

"Hate targeting students and school communities is especially harmful and will not be tolerated. With Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day approaching, I believe this moment demands that we recommit ourselves to Dr. King’s call for justice, dignity, and nonviolence, and reject hatred in all its forms."

"As the driving force of Montgomery County’s Anti-Hate Task Force, I remain committed to holding those responsible accountable, standing with impacted students and families, and working with schools, law enforcement, and community partners to confront hate and prevent violence. Montgomery County must continue building a community where every student feels safe, valued, and protected."

