Baseball Classics Expands Fan Platform With Free Baseball Keepsakes

Baseball Classics Free Baseball Gift Keepsake

Baseball fans can now turn birthdays, milestones, and celebrations into personal baseball moments shared instantly with fellow fans.

Baseball has always been about memories. We created this feature so baseball fans could use baseball to celebrate life’s moments and share something meaningful with the people they care about.” — Dean Patino, Founder

ST. GEORGE, UT, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Baseball Classics today announced the launch of a new feature allowing anyone to email a free baseball keepsake to baseball fans they know, designed to celebrate or honor 18 different gift occasions. The addition further expands what has become one of the most comprehensive baseball fan platforms available, combining gameplay, history, artificial intelligence, and now digital gifting.The new keepsake feature enables users to send meaningful baseball-themed emails for occasions such as birthdays, holidays, anniversaries, graduations, retirements, and other milestones, giving fans a simple way to share the game they love during life’s most important moments.“This is about helping baseball fans connect through the sport, not just play it,” said a Baseball Classics spokesperson. “Baseball has always been about memories. This feature makes it easier to share those memories with others.”A Growing Baseball EcosystemWith the introduction of free baseball keepsake emails, Baseball Classics now offers a uniquely broad set of baseball experiences under one brand. The platform includes:- Legends on the Diamond, a boxed tabletop baseball game that allows fans to play historic seasons 1901 to present- Legends on the Diamond Online, a digital version of the same simulation experience 1901 to present- Baseball TimeMachine, a platform for exploring and simulating over 150 years of baseball history, teams, seasons, and moments- Baseball AI Scorecards, which bring intelligent, modern scoring and game tracking to fans- Free baseball keepsake emails, designed for 18 different gift and celebration occasionsTogether, these offerings position Baseball Classics as a single destination where fans can play baseball, explore its history, track games, and now celebrate personal milestones through the sport.A Distinct Position in the Baseball MarketMost baseball companies focus on a single area, such as tabletop games, digital simulations, statistics, or collectibles. Baseball Classics has taken a different approach by building an interconnected ecosystem that reflects how fans actually experience baseball — through play, memory, storytelling, and shared moments.Industry observers note that while baseball simulation games and statistics platforms are well established, few companies have attempted to integrate gameplay, historical exploration, artificial intelligence, and fan-to-fan gifting into one unified experience.Designed for Fans of Every EraThe keepsake feature is available to fans regardless of whether they actively play the Legends on the Diamond game, making it accessible to casual baseball fans, lifelong followers, and gift-givers alike. The feature complements Baseball Classics’ broader mission of helping fans experience baseball history and moments in more personal and meaningful ways.The company confirmed that the keepsake emails are free to send and are intended to be shared easily with friends and family who love baseball.About Baseball ClassicsBaseball Classics is a baseball entertainment company focused on helping fans play, explore, and experience baseball across eras. Its offerings include tabletop and online baseball simulation games, historical exploration tools, AI-powered scorecards, and digital fan experiences designed to connect baseball with life’s meaningful moments.

