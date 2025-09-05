Baseball Classics® Announces the Launch of Legends On The Diamond™ Baseball Game
Experience Every MLB Team from 1901 to Present in the Most Immersive Baseball Board Game Ever Created
“We are thrilled to bring Legends On The Diamond baseball game to the market on September 1st, delivering what every Strat player, APBA veteran, and fan has dreamed of for decades with the choice of playing any MLB teams from 1901 to Present,”
said Dean Patino, Founder & CEO of Baseball Classics®.
Built for today’s baseball fan, Legends On The Diamond™ revolutionizes the tabletop baseball experience with its innovative team chart system and 5-dice probability engine delivering 7,776 possible outcomes per play. Unlike older games like Strat-O-Matic or APBA that require constant card shuffling and season-by-season upgrades, Legends On The Diamond™ puts the entire history of Major League Baseball at your fingertips in one box.
Key Features of Legends On The Diamond™
→ Play Any MLB Team 1901 to Present — From Babe Ruth’s Yankees to Shohei Ohtani’s Dodgers, manage dream matchups across every era.
→ Color-Coded Player Rating Charts — Instantly see player strengths and weaknesses at a glance for faster, smarter decisions.
→ Real-Time Gameplay Enhancements — Track home run distances, weather effects, ballpark quirks, player spray charts, and more.
→ Three Levels of Play — Basic, Intermediate, and Advanced options make it perfect for casual fans and seasoned strategists alike.
→ Dynamic Ballpark Effects — From Fenway’s Green Monster to Coors Field’s altitude boost, stadium quirks impact every play.
→ One Game. Infinite Possibilities. — No need to buy separate season sets; every team is always included.
“Baseball Classics has always been about bringing fans closer to the game they love,” Patino added. “Legends On The Diamond™ represents the next evolution — a faster, smarter, and more immersive experience designed for today’s baseball fan.”
Baseball Classics is the only baseball board game to have simulated the past 6 MLB World Series (2019 to 2024) using the actual lineups that accurately projected the champion every time including almost the exact same number of runs scored and hits by the teams.
Availability
Legends On The Diamond™ will be available starting September 1, 2025 at www.BaseballClassics.com
Founded in 1987, Baseball Classics® has been delivering innovative, high-quality baseball board games to fans worldwide for nearly four decades. Combining cutting-edge design with historical accuracy, Baseball Classics is committed to creating immersive experiences that celebrate the history and excitement of America’s pastime.
