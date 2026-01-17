FW: (DRAFT) Royalton Barracks / Domestic Assault
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE #: 26B2000251
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Miller
STATION: Vermont State Police – Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933
DATE/TIME: January 16, 2026, at approximately 2227 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Ocean View Drive, Hartland
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Kevin H. Smith
AGE: 62
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual or domestic assault.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On January 16, 2026, at approximately 2227 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Royalton Barracks were notified of a family disturbance at a residence in the Town of Hartland. Through investigation, it was determined Kevin H. Smith, age 62 of Hartland, VT, caused pain and/or bodily injury to a family or household member. Smith was processed at the Hartford Police Department. A Judicial Officer was contacted and Smith was issued court-ordered conditions of release and cited to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division on January 20, 2026, at 12:30 PM for the above offense.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not Included
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: January 20, 2026, at 12:30 PM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
Trooper Ryan Miller & K9 Rocky
Vermont State Police
Royalton Barracks – Troop B
2011 VT Route 107
Bethel, VT 05032
802-234-9933
