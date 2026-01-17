Submit Release
FW: (DRAFT) Royalton Barracks / Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE #: 26B2000251

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Miller

STATION: Vermont State Police – Royalton Barracks                     

CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: January 16, 2026, at approximately 2227 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Ocean View Drive, Hartland

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Kevin H. Smith

AGE: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual or domestic assault.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On January 16, 2026, at approximately 2227 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Royalton Barracks were notified of a family disturbance at a residence in the Town of Hartland. Through investigation, it was determined Kevin H. Smith, age 62 of Hartland, VT, caused pain and/or bodily injury to a family or household member. Smith was processed at the Hartford Police Department. A Judicial Officer was contacted and Smith was issued court-ordered conditions of release and cited to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division on January 20, 2026, at 12:30 PM for the above offense.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Included

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: January 20, 2026, at 12:30 PM

             

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Ryan Miller & K9 Rocky

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks – Troop B

2011 VT Route 107

Bethel, VT 05032

802-234-9933

 

 

 

