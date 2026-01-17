TOK26: The London Tokenisation Summit
EINPresswire.com/ -- Building on the success of its inaugural event, the Tokenisation Summit returns to London on 29 January 2026 for its second edition - bringing together the leading policymakers, regulators, institutional investors, and digital finance innovators who are shaping the next phase of Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenisation. They will provide an in-depth analysis of the current state of the market and likely future developments.
This year’s Summit will explore the economic, regulatory, and technological evolution of tokenisation, with a focus on scaling adoption across both traditional and digital financial systems. The agenda features a world-class line-up of speakers and thought leaders from across the UK, Europe, the US, the Middle East, and Asia. The Tokenisation Summit continues to serve as the leading institutional forum driving the cross-industry collaboration required to transform tokenisation from a promising concept into a mainstream market reality.
Some of the confirmed speakers at the summit include:
Lucy Rigby KC MP, Economic Secretary to the Treasury and City Minister, HM Treasury
Sasha Mills, Executive Director, Financial Market Infrastructure, Bank of England
Scott A Lucas, Managing Director, Head of Markets Digital Assets, J.P. Morgan
Sabih Behzad, Head of Digital Assets and Currencies Transformation, Deutsche Bank
Ryan Hayward, Head of Digital Assets and Strategic Investments, Barclays
Alex Miller, Head of Citi Institute
Michelle Beck, Director – Markets, Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)
Sumeera Younis, Chief of Operations of the Crypto Task Force, SEC
Emmanuel Givanakis, CEO - FSRA, Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)
Lawrence Wintermeyer, Executive Co-Chair, Global Digital Finance (GDF)
Emma Joyce, Chief Revenue Officer, Global Blockchain Business Council (GBBC)
