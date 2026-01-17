Washington confirms its first measles outbreak since 2023

The outbreak includes three children in Snohomish County. Additionally, one individual in Kittitas County has tested positive for measles. DOH urges vaccination as measles surges nationally

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) confirmed a measles outbreak in Snohomish County – the first in the state since 2023 – with three unvaccinated children ages 23 months to 9 years testing positive for the highly contagious disease.

The outbreak comes as measles cases are rising across the United States, with multiple states reporting increased activity.

The Snohomish County cases are linked to a family from South Carolina who visited multiple locations in King and Snohomish counties Dec. 27, 2025 – Jan. 1, 2026, while infectious. Additional secondary cases are possible through Jan. 22 based on the exposure timeline. Locations of potential exposure to the public include:

Jan. 9, 2026, 8:30 AM to 5:15 PM: Pathfinder Kindergarten Center (Mukilteo School District), 11401 Beverly Park Rd, Everett, WA, 98204

Jan. 9, 2026, 8:30 AM to 5:15 PM: Serene Lake Elementary School (Mukilteo School District), 4709 Picnic Point Rd, Edmonds, WA 98026

Jan. 13, 2026, 1:10 PM to 3:10 PM: Swedish Mill Creek Campus medical facility, 13020 Meridian Ave. S., Everett, WA, 98208

On January 15, WA DOH confirmed a measles case in Kittitas County that was associated with travel to South Carolina. This individual is a student at Central Washington University (CWU) and was infectious from January 8, 2026 through January 16, 2026. Additional secondary cases are possible through Feb. 2 based on the exposure timeline. Locations of potential exposure to the public include:

Jan 8, 2026, 8:30am-2pm: CWU Dining Lion Rock dining station in the Student Union & Recreation Center (SURC), 1007 N Chestnut St, Ellensburg, WA 98926

Jan 8, 2026, 3-8:30pm: CWU Dining Lion Rock dining station in the SURC, 1007 N Chestnut St, Ellensburg, WA 9892

Jan 8, 2026, 1-4:50 pm: International Aviation Management, Samuelson Building, 111, Ellensburg, WA 98926

Jan 9, 2026, 12:08pm to 2:08 pm: CWU flight training center, 1101 W Bowers Rd, Ellensburg, WA 98926

Jan 9, 2026, 2:30pm to 4:30pm: CWU flight training center, 1101 W Bowers Rd, Ellensburg, WA 98926

Specific exposure locations and times are available on the Washington Measles Public Exposure Locations web page. The interactive tool helps people determine if they may have been exposed and what preventive steps to take.

Washington’s last measles outbreak was in 2023, when 9 cases were confirmed, primarily in Southwest Washington.

About Measles

Measles is highly contagious and spreads through the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes, breathes, or talks. The virus can remain airborne for up to two hours, meaning people can get infected even after a sick person has left the area. Measles can cause serious health complications, especially for babies and young children.

Symptoms (appear 7-21 days after exposure):

High fever, cough, runny nose

Red, watery eyes

Rash which begins on the face and spreads down the body

If you have symptoms or believe you were exposed to measles, call your healthcare provider right away. For infants too young to receive vaccine and susceptible individuals who have been exposed but have not developed symptoms, the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine or immune globulin given within 72 hours of exposure can reduce the risk of developing measles.

Prevention: The MMR Vaccine

The measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine is the strongest protection against measles and is safe and highly effective: one dose is 93% effective and two doses are 97% effective.

Getting the MMR vaccine is safer than getting sick with measles, and it protects your family and your community. Children normally get the MMR vaccine at 1 year and 4 years of age. If you haven’t been vaccinated against measles as a child, you can get the MMR vaccine an adult. Most people who get measles are unvaccinated.

