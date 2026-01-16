Governor Newsom Issues Proclamation Declaring Special Election for CA Congressional District 1

The text of the proclamation is below: BY THE GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA I , GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim and order that a special election shall be held on the 4th day of August 2026, within the 1st Congressional District o f the State, to fill the vacancy in the office o f the U.S. House of Representatives from said district resulting from the death of Representative Doug LaMalfa. View the proclamation here.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.