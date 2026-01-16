Submit Release
Governor Newsom Issues Proclamation Declaring Special Election for CA Congressional District 1

The text of the proclamation is below:

BY THE GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA

I , GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim and order that a special election shall be held on the 4th day of August 2026, within the 1st Congressional District o f the State, to fill the vacancy in the office o f the U.S. House of Representatives from said district resulting from the death of Representative Doug LaMalfa.

View the proclamation here.

