Governor Newsom’s Clean California initiative celebrates 100 community designations across the Golden State, leading the way for safer and cleaner environments

The Clean California effort has emerged as a visible and successful environmental clean-up program, ensuring that neighborhoods become litter free and that beautification spreads across the Golden State while also creating thousands of jobs.

As another 100 communities have taken steps toward earning their own Clean CA designation, more Californians will feel the long-lasting impact of this commitment to make cleaner and safer communities for years to come.

The 100th designation milestone was reached with the help of the following communities and organizations that recently fulfilled the qualifying criteria:

City of Eureka (Humboldt County)

City of Livermore (Alameda County)

City of Sacramento (Sacramento County)

Tamalpais High School (Mill Valley, Marin County)

Little Tokyo Historic District (Los Angeles)

For a list of all 100 Clean California Communities that earned the designation, visit here or view all on a map here.