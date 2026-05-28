Governor Newsom announces new funding for nonprofits and faith-based groups following San Diego mosque shooting

“At a moment of rising threats, we are doubling down on our commitment to protect our most vulnerable communities,” said Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel (D-Encino), Chair of the Assembly Budget Committee and author of legislation which established the California State Nonprofit Security Grant Program. “We know that the Nonprofit Security Grant Program is a tested and effective tool and we applaud Governor Newsom for his leadership in securing this critically important funding.”

In addition to funding security improvements at faith-based institutions, certain nonprofit healthcare facilities are also eligible to benefit from the program.

“Reproductive health clinics are a big, important piece of California’s healthcare safety net. So right now, when we’re seeing access to care challenged in so many states across the country, these clinics really matter,” said Assembly Majority Leader Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, chair of the California Legislative Women’s Caucus. “They not only help protect public health, but they support equity in healthcare, and make sure people can get timely, basic reproductive and preventive care with dignity and respect.”

Learn more about the competitively chosen grantees here.

Through the latest round of funding:

$80 million has been awarded to strengthen security at 343 nonprofit organizations statewide.

has been awarded to strengthen security at statewide. 228 faith-based organizations are among the recipients.

are among the recipients. $76 million will go directly to nonprofits for security improvements.

will go directly to nonprofits for security improvements. $4 million will support program administration and technical assistance.

Supporting nonprofits and faith communities across California

Administered by the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), the California State Nonprofit Security Grant Program provides funding for critical safety improvements, including:

Reinforced doors and gates

High-intensity lighting

Alarm systems

Surveillance and access controls

Emergency preparedness enhancements

The program has grown into the largest grant initiative administered by Cal OES and has expanded in recent years to address evolving threats facing nonprofits, cultural institutions, and places of worship increasingly targeted by hate-motivated violence.

“This critical funding will have an immediate impact for organizations working every day to serve their communities” said Cal OES Director Caroline Thomas Jacobs. “These investments help keep people safe and enhance safety across the state. Cal OES stands with every community to fight against hate and ensure access to a safe place to gather.”

California included an additional $40 million in the revised budget proposal to continue supporting organizations facing heightened threats and hate-motivated violence.

Victim support services available for San Diego community

California is also making victim support resources available to individuals and families impacted by the May 18 shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego.

Victims, family members, and witnesses may be eligible for assistance through the California Victim Compensation Board (CalVCB), which can help cover:

Medical costs

Mental health treatment

Lost wages

Funeral and burial expenses

Other crime-related expenses

Eligible victims may qualify for up to $70,000 in lifetime benefits.

“No one should have to navigate the emotional and financial impacts of violence alone,” said CalVCB Executive Officer Lynda Gledhill. “CalVCB is here to support victims and their loved ones affected by these horrific acts as they begin the healing process. We encourage those impacted to apply.”

Applications are available online and in paper form in 18 languages. Victims can also receive assistance applying through the San Diego Victim Witness Assistance Center.

Additional information about eligibility and applications is available through the California Victim Compensation Board.

The California Civil Rights Department enforces the state’s robust civil rights laws, as well as civil protections against hate violence, and reduces discrimination through a range of proactive outreach efforts, including conducting trainings and presentations, publishing and disseminating guides and factsheets, and working directly with community partners to identify and respond to civil rights challenges faced by Californians across the state. The department also offers community-based mediation services through its Community Conflict Resolution Unit and supports the work of the Commission on the State of Hate, which tracks trends in hate activity and issues policy recommendations.

“Places of worship should always be places of peace,” said CRD Director Kevin Kish. “Muslims should not have to fear for their lives to practice their faith. Our hearts are with everyone impacted by the violent attack on the Islamic Center of San Diego and the families of those who lost their lives.”

California’s ongoing commitment to safety and resilience

The latest grant awards build on California’s continued efforts to strengthen preparedness and resilience for organizations facing elevated threats due to their beliefs, mission, or identity.

As threats targeting places of worship and community organizations continue nationwide, California remains committed to helping vulnerable communities protect themselves and recover from violence and hate.