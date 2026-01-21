Winchester Bourbon Makes Its Official Debut at SHOT Show 2026

Winchester Kentucky Straight Bourbon and Double Oaked—crafted tradition, poured two ways. After time spent in the field, pour The American Legend. Built from field. Finished in the glass.

Debuting at SHOT Show 2026, Winchester Bourbon showcases two expertly crafted expressions that celebrate American craftsmanship.

The Winchester brand carries a legacy and heritage that is revered throughout the world and this is a significant opportunity to display our new offerings.” — David Salmon, Chief Executive Officer of Winchester Bourbon

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Winchester Bourbon today announced the official debut of its two product portfolio at SHOT Show 2026.Rooted in Winchester’s iconic American heritage, Winchester Bourbon was developed to honor tradition while appealing to modern whiskey drinkers. The launch brings together craftsmanship, storytelling, and a lifestyle-driven approach that resonates with SHOT Show’s audience of industry professionals.PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTSWinchester Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey unites Winchester’s legacy of American craftsmanship with Kentucky’s time-honored bourbon tradition. Carefully blended from well-aged barrels, it delivers a bold, balanced whiskey rooted in heritage and built for today.• American Craftsmanship: A Kentucky Straight Bourbon that brings together Winchester’s legacy of precision and Kentucky’s time-honored distilling tradition.• Carefully Blended: Crafted from selected, well-aged barrels for balance, structure, and consistent character.• Mash Bill: 70% corn, 20% rye, 10% malted barley, a classic Kentucky Straight Bourbon foundation.• Flavor Profile: Notes of caramel, honey, orchard fruit, and warm baking spice supported by subtle toasted oak.• Finish: A long, clean finish with cinnamon warmth and a hint of smokiness.• Versatility: Approachable yet bold. Ideal for sipping neat, on the rocks, or in classic bourbon cocktailsWinchester Double Oaked Bourbon builds on that same heritage, returning fully matured bourbon to new, charred American oak for added depth and richness. Barrel-forward and deliberate, it offers amplified sweetness, layered oak, and a longer, more resonant finish.• Double Oak Finish: Fully matured bourbon finished in new, charred American oak to amplify richness, sweetness, and depth.• Barrel-Forward Character: A richer, more layered expression built for those who appreciate pronounced oak influence.• Mash Bill: 70% corn, 20% rye, 10% malted barley“We are extremely honored to launch Winchester Bourbon at the SHOT Show, the industry’s most influential trade event,” said David Salmon, Chief Executive Officer of Winchester Bourbon. “The Winchester brand carries a legacy and heritage that is revered throughout the world and this is a significant opportunity to display our new offerings.”Throughout SHOT Show week, attendees are invited to engage with the Winchester Bourbon team through educational conversations at Booth #11831.For tasting appointments or press inquiries, please contact:

