Winchester Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Launches at SHOT Show 2026

Premium Kentucky Straight Bourbon and Double Oaked Expressions Introduced at Industry's Largest Trade Event

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Winchester Bourbon officially enters the premium spirits category, debuting at the 2026 SHOT Show in Las Vegas.Built on a legacy of craftsmanship, authenticity, and American tradition, Winchester Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey reflects the same standards of quality and precision that have defined the Winchester brand for generations. The Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey marks a natural extension of Winchester’s heritage, bringing its values into the world of American whiskey.Winchester Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is crafted in Michigan by Ugly Dog Distillery, offering a flavor profile designed to appeal to both seasoned bourbon enthusiasts and new whiskey drinkers alike. The bourbon portfolio will make its first public appearance at SHOT Show 2026, where attendees can learn more about the bourbon and the brand’s story.Media and trade partners are invited to visit Winchester Bourbon throughout SHOT Show week at Booth #11831For tasting appointments or press inquiries, please contact:

