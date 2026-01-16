251.18(e)(1)-(3)

A written recall plan must describe the procedures to perform a recall of an imported drug and specify who will be responsible for performing the procedures. The recall plan must cover recalls mandated or requested by FDA and recalls initiated by the SIP sponsor, the foreign seller, the importer or the manufacturer. The recall plan must include sufficient procedures for the SIP sponsor to: Immediately cease distribution of the drugs affected by the recall.

Directly notify consignees of the drug(s) included in the recall, including how to return or dispose of the recalled drugs.

Specify the depth to which the recall will extend (e.g., wholesale, intermediate wholesale, retail or consumer level) if not specified by FDA.

Notify consumers and patients about any hazard(s) presented by the recalled drug when appropriate to protect consumers and patients.

Conduct effectiveness checks to verify all consignees at the specified recall depth have received notification about the recall and have taken appropriate action.

Appropriately dispose of recalled drugs.

Notify FDA of the recall.