This quality assurance (QA) tool is designed to assist section 804 importation program (SIP) sponsors prepare proposals that fully comply with the requirements under the final rule. The QA tool organizes overall requirements in a structured format by section. Additionally, this tool includes tips, lessons learned from previous submissions and offers practical considerations for sponsors to develop SIP proposals that are complete and consistent with regulatory expectations.
This tool is not intended to supplement or replace the requirements specified at Part 251. This tool provides a summary to assist sponsors develop SIP proposals to meet the requirements of FDA’s regulations.
Submit proposal to FDA in electronic format via email at SIPDrugImportsandRFP@fda.hhs.gov.
|Part 251
|Requirements, recommendations and best practices
|Cover Sheet
|251.3(c)(1)(i)
|Name or names of SIP sponsor (include co-sponsors, if any).
|251.3(c)(1)(ii)
|Name and contact information for a person who is authorized to serve as the point of contact with FDA during its review of the proposal.
|251.3(c)(1)(iii)
|Signature of SIP sponsor, co-sponsors or authorized representative. Signatory must have a U.S. residence or business address. Cover sheet must include signatory’s name, title and business address.
|Table of contents
|251.3(c)(2)
|The proposal must include a table of contents
|An introductory statement that includes an overview of the sponsor’s SIP proposal
|251.3(c)(3), 251.3(d)
|Describe the information that must be contained in the introductory statement, including an overview.
Tips
- Ensure the proposal includes an overview with all information listed under 251.3(d)(1) – (11).
- FDA recommends organizing the table of contents clearly for navigating all sections and attachments.
- The SIP proposal can include attachments/appendices. Files can be submitted to SIPDrugImportsandRFP@fda.hhs.gov. Ensure files submitted include the ability to search text to ensure efficient review. Large files may need to be broken into separate documents and submitted via multiple emails to FDA.
|Part 251
|Requirements, recommendations and best practices
|Identify SIP participants and eligible drugs
|251.3(d)(1)-(10), 251.3(e)(1), 251.4
|
Ensure the overview of the SIP proposal includes:
Tips
- When selecting SIP participants, consider how the SIP sponsor will ensure that all the participants in the SIP comply with statutory and regulatory requirements (251.3(e)(10)) and whether entities or persons are engaged in the type of activity they would perform under the SIP proposal. For example, a repackager/relabeler is likely to already have facilities and capabilities in place to affix or imprint a product identifier based on existing Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA). Any entity with which the importer contracts to accomplish such labeling must have systems and processes in place to meet applicable DSCSA requirements, even if the entity is not engaged in a repackaging operation of the eligible prescription drug.
- If manufacturers of the finished dosage form or the active ingredient(s) of each eligible prescription drug are not known at the time a SIP proposal is submitted, it is acceptable to omit this information in the SIP proposal. However, this information must be provided in a pre-import request (251.5).
|Part 251
|Requirements, recommendations and best practices
|Attestation and information statement: Past criminal violations and disciplinary actions
|251.3(e)(2) - (3)
|For the responsible individual(s), foreign seller and importer (including principals and others): Provide an attestation and information statement that discloses any past criminal convictions or violations of state, federal or Canadian laws regarding drugs or devices and a list of all disciplinary actions for the previous seven years.
Tips
- Ensure the attestation is signed and information statement addresses each responsible individual, foreign seller and importer
- If the responsible individual(s), foreign seller or importer has not been involved in, or convicted of, any such violations, an attestation must still be provided as part of the SIP proposal.
|Part 251
|Requirements, recommendations and best practices
|Health Canada inspectional history of foreign seller
|251.3(e)(4)(i)
|The Health Canada inspectional history of the foreign seller for the previous five years (explain if the foreign seller has not been licensed for at least five years).
|State and federal inspectional history for importer
|251.3(e)(4)(ii)
|The state and federal inspectional history of the importer for the previous five years (explain if the importer has not been licensed for at least five years).
Tip
- If there are multiple locations for the foreign seller and/or importer, indicate the role of each location.
|Part 251
|Requirements, recommendations and best practices
|251.3(e)(5)
|
|251.3(e)(6)
|Provide adequate evidence that each approved HPFB drug’s FDA-approved counterpart drug is currently commercially marketed in the U.S.
Tips
- If it is not possible to relabel a product without affecting the container closure system, such as a blister pack, the product cannot be imported under a SIP. Part 251 does not allow repackaging of drugs that breaches the container closure system, which would introduce unnecessary risk of adulteration, degradation and fraud for drugs imported under a SIP. Part 251 also does not permit affixing a conforming label to the outside of a drug product’s packaging in lieu of relabeling the immediate container of the product.
- Some drugs are excluded from being eligible drugs under Part 251 (e.g., biologics, controlled substances). Reference the definition of “eligible prescription drug” in 251.2 for more specifics regarding what is excluded.
- Explain how the SIP sponsor will address any concerns arising from the relabeling, storage and transport of each eligible prescription drug, including concerns related to controlling contamination, preserving sterility and ensuring stability for sterile drugs or drugs that require special storage conditions.
- At a minimum, include information from FDA’s Approved Drug Products with Therapeutic Equivalence Evaluations (commonly known as the Orange Book) to show that each drug product is listed in the “active section.” This supporting information demonstrates that, for each HPFB-approved drug proposed for import, the FDA-approved counterpart is currently commercially marketed in the U.S.
|Part 251
|Requirements, recommendations and best practices
|251.3(d)(11)(i)
|Include a summary of how the SIP sponsor will ensure the imported eligible prescription drugs meet the statutory testing requirements.
|251.3(e)(7)
|Describe, to the extent possible, the testing that will be done to establish the HPFB-approved drug meets the conditions in the NDA or ANDA for the HPFB-approved drug’s FDA-approved counterpart.
|251.16
|The importer or manufacturer must ultimately comply with the testing requirements set out under this part and plan accordingly.
Tips
- If a proposal provides only a high-level summary of statutory testing, FDA may presume the proposal described testing “to the extent possible” per section 251.3(e)(7).
- Before importing, a SIP sponsor must file a pre-import request with detailed testing methods (unless the manufacturer conducts testing). This description must be sufficiently detailed for FDA to ensure compliance with section 251.16(d) requirements for statistically valid sampling, specifications testing and stability-indicating assays.
|Part 251
|Requirements, recommendations and best practices
|251.3(e)(7)
|The SIP proposal must identify the qualifying laboratory that will conduct the statutory testing for the importer if the importer is responsible for conducting the statutory testing. It also must provide evidence that the laboratory is qualified in accordance with §251.15 to conduct the necessary tests.
|251.15(a)
|A qualifying laboratory must have ISO 17025 accreditation, so it is useful for the proposal to provide evidence of this accreditation.
|251.15(b)
|A qualifying laboratory must have an FDA inspection history, and it must have satisfactorily addressed any objectionable conditions or practices identified during its most recent FDA inspection, if applicable.
|251.15(c)
|A qualifying laboratory must comply with the applicable current good manufacturing practice requirements, including provisions regarding laboratory controls in 21 CFR 211.160 and laboratory records in 21 CFR 211.194.
Tips
- The acceptability of the qualifying laboratory could change. If a laboratory is inspected and receives an official action indicated (OAI) classification, or if the ISO 17025 accreditation for the laboratory expires, that laboratory would no longer meet qualifying laboratory requirements. FDA recommends the state develop a plan to assure the ongoing compliance of the laboratory and a contingency plan if the laboratory no longer meets requirements.
- A qualifying laboratory must be in the U.S. and approved by FDA as part of the SIP proposal review and authorization.
|Part 251
|Requirements, recommendations and best practices
|251.3(d)(11)(iii)
|A summary of how the SIP sponsor will ensure it meets the labeling requirements of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act and the final rule.
|251.3(e)(8)
|
|251.13
|Ensure the SIP proposal will meet these requirements
Tips
- Section 251.13(b)(4) specifies that, at the time the drug is sold or dispensed, the labeling of the drug must be the same as the FDA-approved labeling under the applicable NDA or ANDA, with certain exceptions.
- After a new version of the labeling for the FDA-approved counterpart is authorized by the FDA, prompt revision, submission to the agency and implementation of revised labeling are required to ensure the imported drugs under a SIP comply with section 505 of the FD&C Act. After the new version is approved by the FDA, promptly submit revised imported drug labeling that includes the new labeling changes.
- It is the SIP sponsor’s responsibility to monitor for FDA-approved drug labeling changes (e.g., using Drugs@FDA). If the labeling is not available on Drugs@FDA, SIP sponsors can consider reviewing other labeling databases (e.g., FDALabel).
- SIP proposals that do not include all the package sizes available for the FDA-approved counterpart should only include package sizes proposed for importation from the “how supplied/storage and handling” section of the proposed prescribing information.
- Repackaging or relabeling of eligible drugs must be accomplished in the U.S.
- Proofread for any unintentional edits or changes, especially for container and carton labeling.
- On the container label or carton labeling, include a space between the dose and unit (e.g., “28 mg,” not “28mg”).
- Ensure the proposed container label and carton labeling are clear and legible.
- Submit all proposed labels and labeling. If a drug product has container and carton labeling, submit both.
- The statement: “[This drug was/These drugs were] imported from Canada without the authorization of [name of applicant] under the [name of SIP sponsor] section 804 importation program” should be added to the prescribing information and immediate container label and outside package, but not to the patient labeling (medication guides, patient package inserts and/or instructions for use).
- Ensure the name of the applicant in the required statement, “[This drug was/These drugs were] imported from Canada without the authorization of [name of applicant] under the [name of SIP sponsor] section 804 importation program],” in all the proposed imported drug labeling is correct. If a SIP sponsor is unsure of the applicant’s name, refer to FDA’s Orange Book.
- Ensure the proposal includes a side-by-side comparison of the FDA-approved labeling and the proposed labeling, including the prescribing information, carton and container labeling and patient labeling, with all differences annotated and explained.
- Add the importer’s name and place of business at the end of the prescribing information in addition to the “how supplied/storage and handling” section. FDA also recommends adding the importer’s information at the end of the medication guides, patient package inserts and/or instructions for use.
In the event a SIP proposal is authorized, FDA may review labeling for the eligible prescription drugs intended for importation when it considers a pre-import request for those drugs.
|Part 251
|Requirements, recommendations and best practices
|251.3(d)(11)(v)
|Summarize how the SIP sponsor will ensure the SIP will result in a significant reduction in the cost to the American consumer of the eligible prescription drugs the SIP sponsor seeks to import.
|251.3(e)(9)
|Explain how the SIP sponsor will ensure the SIP will result in a significant reduction in the cost to the American consumer of the eligible prescription drugs the SIP sponsor seeks to import. The explanation must include any assumptions and uncertainty, and it must be sufficiently detailed to allow for a meaningful evaluation.
Tips
- Refer to our state importation program enhancements webpage for updates.
- It is useful to do the following so HHS can evaluate the cost savings analysis to see if it meets the requirements of Part 251:
- Include a forecast of the per-unit prices for each product, and the total expenditures on these products in the aggregate, for each year under the proposal.
- Include a baseline forecast covering the same scope of products and total expenditures the state would experience, absent the importation plan for each year.
- Include the data source for each of the price estimates referenced in the proposal.
- Ensure the data, sources and description of the analytic methods referenced in the proposal are such that a qualified person can reproduce the analysis.
- Include a description of how HHS may access the data, if the proposal does not contain the underlying data.
- When applicable, discuss the incidence of cost savings (e.g., how the cost savings are distributed among patients, the participating state, wholesale distributors, pharmacies, hospitals and third-party payers).
- When applicable, discuss whether cost savings to the American consumer represent reductions in out-of-pocket spending, or in some other form of compensation (e.g., “cost savings that are passed onto consumers in other ways, such as increasing the number of people covered by a state program, or increasing the availability of drugs covered by the program.”).
|Part 251
|Requirements, recommendations and best practices
|251.3(e)(11)(i)
|Describe procedures and steps that will be taken to ensure the storage, handling and distribution practices of supply chain participants, including transportation providers, meet the requirements of 21 CFR part 205 and do not affect the quality or impinge on the security of the eligible prescription drugs.
|251.3(d)(11)(ii), 251.3(e)(11)(ii)
|Describe procedures and steps that will be taken to ensure the supply chain is secure.
|251.3(e)(11)(iii)
|Describe procedures and steps that will be taken to ensure the importer screens the eligible prescription drugs it imports for evidence the drugs are adulterated, counterfeit, damaged, tampered with, expired, suspect foreign product or illegitimate foreign product.
|251.3(e)(14)
|
Include the SIP’s return plan which includes:
|251.14
|Supply chain security requirements for eligible prescription drugs are laid out in detail in section 251.14. Ensure the SIP proposal addresses each of these requirements and explains how the proposal will meet them.
Tips
- The SIP proposal should clearly distinguish between the responsibilities of the foreign seller and the importer and describe the systems and processes in place to fulfill applicable responsibilities. For instance:
- Foreign seller: Assigns, affixes or imprints a section 804 serial identifier to each package and homogenous case intended for sale to the importer in the U.S. The section 804 serial identifier is a unique alphanumeric serial number of up to 20 characters. The section 804 serial identifier is a different identifier than the serial number that forms part of the product identifier required under section 582 of the FD&C Act.
- Importer (or its authorized relabeler/repackager): Affixes or imprints the product identifier on each package and homogenous case of an eligible prescription drug in accordance with section 582 of the FD&C Act. A product identifier is a standardized graphic that includes the product’s NDC and a unique serial number (collectively, the standardized numerical identifier), lot number and expiration date (sections 581(14) and (20) of the FD&C Act). The product identifier must appear in human-readable form and as a machine-readable data carrier that conforms to standards developed by a widely recognized international standards development organization. For packages, this data carrier is a two-dimensional data matrix barcode. Visit Product Identifiers Under the Drug Supply Chain Security Act Questions and Answers for more information regarding the product identifier.
|Part 251
|Requirements, recommendations and best practices
|251.3(d)(11)(iv)
|Provide procedures that show the post-importation pharmacovigilance and other requirements of the FD&C Act are met.
|251.3(e)(11)(iv)
|Procedures must describe how the importer fulfills its responsibilities to submit adverse events, field alerts and other reports required by the SIP and the FD&C Act.
|251.18(a)– (d)
|Ensure the SIP proposal meets all post-importation requirements under this part.
Tip
- Include adequate details regarding all FDA-required adverse event reporting and consumer inquiry response procedures. At a minimum, these should include assessment of seriousness, assessment of expectedness and reporting adverse drug event information to FDA and the manufacturer.
|Part 251
|Requirements, recommendations and best practices
|251.3(e)(13)
|Include the SIP’s recall plan, including an explanation of how the SIP sponsor will obtain recall or market withdrawal information and how it will ensure that recall or market withdrawal information is shared among the SIP sponsor, the foreign seller, the importer and FDA and provided to the manufacturer.
|251.18(e)(1)-(3)
|
A written recall plan must describe the procedures to perform a recall of an imported drug and specify who will be responsible for performing the procedures. The recall plan must cover recalls mandated or requested by FDA and recalls initiated by the SIP sponsor, the foreign seller, the importer or the manufacturer.
The recall plan must include sufficient procedures for the SIP sponsor to:
Tips
- Clearly describe the specific processes and communication channels for how recall or market withdrawal information will be obtained from manufacturers and shared among all parties (SIP sponsor, foreign seller, importer, FDA and manufacturer).
- The plan should establish clear contact information, escalation procedures and timeframes for notification among all parties in the supply chain.
- The plan should clearly delineate the specific responsibilities of each party (SIP sponsor, foreign seller, importer) in the recall communication chain.
- Create detailed plans that include specific procedural documents for the parties.
|Part 251
|Requirements, recommendations and best practices
|251.3(e)(10)
|Explain how the SIP sponsor will ensure all the participants in the SIP comply with the requirements of section 804 of the FD&C Act and this part.
|251.3(e)(12)
|Explain how the SIP sponsor will educate pharmacists, healthcare providers and patients about the eligible prescription drugs imported under its SIP.
|251.3(e)(15)(i)
|Provide a description of the division of responsibilities among co-sponsors, if any, which includes a plan for timely communication of any compliance issues to the SIP sponsor.
|251.3(e)(15)(ii)
|Identify responsible individual(s) and describe the respective area(s) that will be under each responsible individual’s oversight.
|251.3(e)(15)(iii)
|Include compliance policies, procedures and protocols.
|251.3(e)(15)(iv)
|Describe education and training to ensure foreign sellers, importers, qualifying laboratories and their employees understand their compliance-related obligations.
|251.3(e)(15)(v)
|Describe how the compliance plan will create and maintain effective lines of communication, including a process to protect the anonymity of complainants and to protect whistleblowers.
|251.3(e)(15)(vi)
|Describe how the SIP compliance plan will adopt processes and procedures for uncovering and addressing noncompliance, misconduct or conflicts of interest.
|251.3(e)(16)
|
Tip
- Provide specific written compliance policies, procedures and protocols that were created as part of the SIP’s compliance plan.