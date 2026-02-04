HOW TO USE THIS SNAPSHOT

LEROCHOL (lerodalcibep-liga)

leer-O-call

LIB Therapeutics

Approval date: December 12, 2025

DRUG TRIALS SNAPSHOT SUMMARY:

What is the drug for?

How is this drug used?

LEROCHOL is a prescription medicine (proprotein convertase subtilisin kexin type 9 [PCSK9] inhibitor) that is used as an adjunct to diet and exercise to reduce low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) in adults with hypercholesterolemia, including heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH).

How is this drug used?

LEROCHOL is a subcutaneous injection that is taken once monthly.

Who participated in the clinical trials?

The FDA approved LEROCHOL based on evidence from two clinical trials of 1,844 adults with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) or at increased risk for ASCVD events (Trial 1, NCT04797247; Trial 2, NCT04806893), and a single trial of 478 patients with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HEFH) (Trial 3; NCT04797104). The trials were conducted at 65 sites in 11 countries, including the United States, Canada, Germany, Spain, India, New Zealand, United Kingdom, South Africa, Norway, Israel, and Turkey.

How were the trials designed?

All trials enrolled patients who were already using other treatments to lower LDL-C, including a low-fat, low-cholesterol diet and a maximally tolerated dose of statin with or without other lipid lowering medications. Patients in all three trials were randomly assigned to receive LEROCHOL or placebo every four weeks. Patients in Trials 1 and 2 received LEROCHOL or placebo for one year, and patients in Trial 3 received LEROCHOL or placebo for 24 weeks. Neither the patients nor the health care providers knew which treatment was being given.

All three trials measured percent change in LDL-C from baseline (before treatment) to end of treatment (52 weeks for Trials 1 and 2; 24 weeks for Trial 3) and compared LEROCHOL to placebo.

DEMOGRAPHICS SNAPSHOT

Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease

Figure 1 summarizes how many male and female ASCVD patients were enrolled in the combined clinical trials used to evaluate the efficacy of LEROCHOL.

Figure 1. Baseline Demographics by Sex for ASCVD Patients, Trials 1 & 2, Efficacy Population

Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Abbreviations: ASCVD, atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease

Figure 2 summarizes how many ASCVD patients by race were enrolled in the combined clinical trials used to evaluate the efficacy of LEROCHOL.

Figure 2. Baseline Demographics by Race for ASCVD Patients, Trials 1 & 2, Efficacy Population

Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Abbreviations: ASCVD, atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease

Figure 3 summarizes how many ASCVD patients by age were enrolled in the combined clinical trials used to evaluate the efficacy of LEROCHOL.

Figure 3. Baseline Demographics by Age for ASCVD Patients, Trials 1 & 2, Efficacy Population

Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Abbreviations: ASCVD, atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease

Figure 4 summarizes how many ASCVD patients by ethnicity were enrolled in the combined clinical trials used to evaluate the efficacy of LEROCHOL.

Figure 4. Baseline Demographics by Ethnicity for ASCVD Patients, Trials 1 & 2, Efficacy Population

Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Abbreviations: ASCVD, atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease

Figure 5 summarizes how many male and female HeFH patients were enrolled in the clinical trial used to evaluate the efficacy of LEROCHOL.

Figure 5. Baseline Demographics by Sex for HeFH Patients, Trial 3, Efficacy Population

Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Abbreviations: HeFH, heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia

Figure 6 summarizes how many HeFH patients by race were enrolled in the clinical trial used to evaluate the efficacy of LEROCHOL.

Figure 6. Baseline Demographics by Race for HeFH Patients, Trial 3, Efficacy Population

Figure 7 summarizes how many HeFH patients by age were enrolled in the clinical trial used to evaluate the efficacy of LEROCHOL.

Figure 7. Baseline Demographics by Age for HeFH Patients, Trial 3, Efficacy Population

Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Abbreviations: HeFH, heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia

Figure 8 summarizes how many HeFH patients by ethnicity were enrolled in the clinical trial used to evaluate the efficacy of LEROCHOL.

Figure 8. Baseline Demographics by Ethnicity for HeFH Patients, Trial 3, Efficacy Population

Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Abbreviations: HeFH, heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia

Who participated in the trials? Table 1. Baseline Demographics by Subgroup, Efficacy Trials Baseline Demographics Trial 1, N=922 Trial 2, N=922 Trial 3, N=478 LEROCHOL n=614 Placebo n=308 LEROCHOL n=615 Placebo n=307 LEROCHOL n=319 Placebo n=159 Sex, n (%) Female 184 (30.0) 92 (29.9) 281 (45.7) 133 (43.3) 164 (51.4) 83 (52.2) Male 430 (70.0) 216 (70.1) 334 (54.3) 174 (56.7) 155 (48.6) 76 (47.8) Age, years Mean (SD) 63.3 (10.7) 64.9 (10.0) 64.6 (9.5) 64.5 (9.4) 52.5 (12.5) 53.8 (12.3) Minimum, maximum 26, 90 25, 89 27, 84 28, 87 19, 80 18. 79 Age category, years, n (%) <65 328 (53.4) 140 (45.5) 281 (45.7) 143 (46.6) 259 (81.2) 130 (81.8) ≥65 286 (46.6) 168 (54.5) 334 (54.3) 164 (53.4) 60 (18.8) 29 (18.2) Race, n (%) White 491 (80.0) 242 (78.6) 485 (78.9) 234 (76.2) 273 (85.6) 143 (89.9) Black or African American 102 (16.6) 56 (18.2) 108 (17.6) 58 (18.9) 25 (7.8) 12 (7.5) Asian 21 (3.4) 9 (2.9) 20 (3.3) 15 (4.9) 21 (6.6) 4 (2.5) American Indian or Alaska Native 0 (0.0) 0 (0.0) 1 (0.2) 0 (0.0) 0 (0.0) 0 (0.0) Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander 0 (0.0) 1 (0.3) 1 (0.2) 0 (0.0) 0 (0.0) 0 (0.0) Ethnicity, n (%) Hispanic or Latino 6 (1.0) 4 (1.3) 77 (12.5) 45 (14.7) 2 (0.6) 2 (1.3) Not Hispanic or Latino 604 (98.4) 302 (98.1) 535 (87.0) 259 (84.4) 315 (98.8) 157 (98.7) Unknown 4 (0.7) 2 (0.7) 3 (0.5) 3 (1.0) 2 (0.6) 0 (0.0) Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Abbreviations: SD, standard deviation

What are the benefits of this drug?

In Trial 1 and 2, patients who received LEROCHOL had a 55% reduction and a 50% reduction (respectively) in LDL-C compared to patients who received placebo after 52 weeks of treatment.

In Trial 3, patients with HEFH who received LEROCHOL had a 59% reduction in LDL-C compared to patients who received placebo after 24 weeks of treatment.

What are the benefits of this drug (results of trials Efficacy results from each trial are presented in Table 2, Table 3, and Table 4. The primary endpoint was the mean percent change in low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) from baseline to the primary analysis time point. Table 2. Percent Change in LDL-C from Baseline at Week 52, Trial 1 Parameter LEROCHOL N=614 LS Mean Placebo N=308 LS Mean Difference (95% CI) Change in LDL-C from Baseline at Week 52, % -55 -0.1 -55 (-59, -51) Source: Adapted from LEROCHOL Prescribing Information

Abbreviations: CI, confidence interval; LDL-C, low-density lipoprotein cholesterol; LS mean, least-squares mean; N, total number of subjects Table 3. Percent Change in LDL-C from Baseline at Week 52, Trial 2 Parameter LEROCHOL N=615 LS Mean Placebo N=307 LS Mean Difference (95% CI) Change in LDL-C from Baseline at Week 52, % -49 0.3 -50 (-54, -45) Source: Adapted from LEROCHOL Prescribing Information

Abbreviations: CI, confidence interval; LDL-C, low-density lipoprotein cholesterol; LS mean, least-squares mean; N, total number of subjects Table 4. Percent Change in LDL-C from Baseline at Week 24, Trial 3 Parameter LEROCHOL N=319 LS Mean Placebo N=159 LS Mean Difference (95% CI) Change in LDL-C from Baseline at Week 24, % -51 8 -59 (-66, -52) Source: Adapted from LEROCHOL Prescribing Information

Abbreviations: CI, confidence interval; LDL-C, low-density lipoprotein cholesterol; LS mean, least-squares mean; N, total number of subjects

Were there any differences in how well the drug worked in clinical trials among sex, race, and age?

Sex: The effect of LEROCHOL was similar for females and males.

The effect of LEROCHOL was similar for females and males. Race: The observed effect of LEROCHOL was similar regardless of race.

The observed effect of LEROCHOL was similar regardless of race. Age: The observed effect of LEROCHOL was similar regardless of whether patients were younger or older than 65 years of age.

Table 5. Percent Change in LDL-C From Baseline at Week 52 by Subgroup, Trial 1, Efficacy Population Group Subgroup LS Mean (95% CI)* Sex Female -54.8 (-59.8, -49.9) Male -55.0 (-59.4, -50.7) Age, years <65 -55.5 (-60.1, -50.8) ≥65 -55.1 (-59.8, -50.6) Race White -54.8 (-59.0, -50.5) Black or African American -56.2 (-61.8, -50.7) Asian1 -55.6 (-61.5, -49.9) Source: Adapted from FDA Review

* Treatment differences and credible intervals include the relevance of outcomes from other subgroups

1 Includes: Asian and Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander

Abbreviations: CI, credible interval; LDL-C, low-density lipoprotein cholesterol; LS mean, least-squares Table 6. Percent Change in LDL-C From Baseline at Week 52 by Subgroup, Trial 2, Efficacy Population Group Subgroup LS Mean (95% CI)* Sex Female -48.3 (-53.5, -42.9) Male -51.1 (-56.1, -46.0) Age, years <65 -49.4 (-54.3, -44.5) ≥65 -49.8 (-54.7, -45.1) Race White -49.5 (-54.0, -44.8) Black or African American -51.0 (-57.0, -45.3) Asian1 -50.2 (-56.4, -44.3) Source: Adapted from FDA Review

* Treatment differences and credible intervals include the relevance of outcomes from other subgroups

1 Includes: Asian, Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander, and American Indian or Alaska Native

Abbreviations: CI, credible interval; LDL-C, low-density lipoprotein cholesterol; LS mean, least-squares mean Table 7. Percent Change in LDL-C From Baseline at Week 24 by Subgroup, Trial 3, Efficacy Population Group Subgroup LS Mean (95% CI)* Sex Female -58.8 (-66.1, -51.7) Male -58.4 (-65.7, -51.2) Age, years <65 -58.6 (-65.9, -52.0) ≥65 -58.3 (-66.2, -50.8) Race White -58.1 (-65.2, -51.1) Black or African American -58.1 (-66.3, -50.2) Asian -58.4 (-66.4, -50.2) Source: Adapted from FDA Review

* Treatment differences and credible intervals include the relevance of outcomes from other subgroups

Abbreviations: CI, credible interval; LDL-C, low-density lipoprotein cholesterol; LS mean, least-squares mean

What are the possible side effects?

Most common side effects include injection site reactions, nasopharyngitis, diarrhea, nausea, and peripheral edema.

What are the possible side effects (results of trials used to assess safety)? Common sides effects were nasopharyngitis and injection site reactions. Serious adverse events were generally balanced between LEROCHOL-treated patients and placebo-treated patients in Trials 1 and 2. Table 8. Adverse Reactions Occurring in ≥2% of LEROCHOL-Treated Patients With Hypercholesterolemia and >1% More Frequently Than Placebo-Treated Patients in Pooled Trials 1 and 2, Safety Population Adverse Reactiona LEROCHOL

N=1229

% Placebo

N=612

% Nasopharyngitis 15 14 Injection site reactions 12 5 Peripheral edema 2 <1 Source: Adapted from LEROCHOL Prescribing Information

a Grouped terms composed of several similar terms

Were there any differences in side effects among sex, race, and age?

Sex: The occurrence of side effects was similar in females and males.

The occurrence of side effects was similar in females and males. Race: The occurrence of side effects was similar by race.

The occurrence of side effects was similar by race. Age: The occurrence of side effects was similar in patients younger and older than 65 years of age.

Were there any differences in side effects of the clinical trials among sex, race, and age groups? Table 9. Overview of Adverse Events by Subgroup for Pooled Trials 1 and 2, Safety Population Characteristic LEROCHOL

N=1229

n/N s (%) Placebo

N=612

n/N s (%) Risk Difference

% (95% CI) Sex Female 353/465 (75.9) 165/224 (73.7) 2.3 (‑4.5, 9.4) Male 565/764 (74.0) 296/388 (76.3) ‑2.3 (‑7.5, 3.0) Age group, years ≥18 to <65 444/608 (73.0) 207/283 (73.1) ‑0.1 (‑6.2, 6.3) ≥65 474/621 (76.3) 254/329 (77.2) ‑0.9 (‑6.4, 4.9) Age group ≥75, years ≥75 140/188 (74.5) 78/103 (75.7) ‑1.3 (‑11.2, 9.5) Race American Indian or Alaska Native 1/1 (100) 0/0 (NA) NA Asian 22/41 (53.7) 10/24 (41.7) 12.0 (‑13.2, 35.4) Black or African American 39/55 (70.9) 15/22 (68.2) 2.7 (‑18.1, 26.6) Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander 1/1 (100) 1/1 (100) 0.0 (‑88.5, 88.5) Other 81/156 (51.9) 58/92 (63.0) -11.1 (‑23.3, 1.7) White 774/975 (79.4) 377/473 (79.7) ‑0.3 (‑4.6, 4.2) Ethnicity Hispanic or Latino 29/83 (34.9) 16/49 (32.7) 2.3 (‑14.8, 18.3) Not Hispanic or Latino 883/1139 (77.5) 441/558 (79.0) ‑1.5 (‑5.6, 2.8) Not reported 5/6 (83.3) 1/1 (100) -16.7 (‑59.2, 71.0) Unknown 1/1 (100) 3/4 (75.0) 25.0 (‑68.7, 73.4) Is in United States United States 232/331 (70.1) 125/174 (71.8) ‑1.7 (‑9.8, 6.8) Non-United States 686/898 (76.4) 336/438 (76.7) ‑0.3 (‑5.0, 4.6) Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Risk difference (with 95% confidence interval) is shown between total treatment and comparator.

Abbreviations: CI, confidence interval; N, number of patients in treatment arm; n, number of patients with adverse event; NA, not applicable; Ns, total number of patients for each specific subgroup and were assigned to that specific arm

GLOSSARY

CLINICAL TRIAL: Voluntary research studies conducted in people and designed to answer specific questions about the safety or effectiveness of drugs, vaccines, other therapies, or new ways of using existing treatments.

COMPARATOR: A previously available treatment or placebo used in clinical trials that is compared to the actual drug being tested.

EFFICACY: How well the drug achieves the desired response when it is taken as described in a controlled clinical setting, such as during a clinical trial.

PLACEBO: An inactive substance or “sugar pill” that looks the same as, and is given the same way as, an active drug or treatment being tested. The effects of the active drug or treatment are compared to the effects of the placebo.

SUBGROUP: A subset of the population studied in a clinical trial. Demographic subsets include sex, race, and age groups.

