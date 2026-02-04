HOW TO USE THIS SNAPSHOT

WAYRILZ (rilzabrutinib)

(WAY-rilz)

Genzyme Corporation

Approval date: August 29, 2025

DRUG TRIALS SNAPSHOT SUMMARY:

What is the drug for?

WAYRILZ is a kinase inhibitor approved for the treatment of adult patient with persistent or chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment.

How is this drug used?

WAYRILZ is a 400 mg oral tablet that is taken twice daily.

Who participated in the clinical trials?

The FDA approved WAYRILZ based on evidence from a single clinical trial named LUNA-3 (NCT04562766), which enrolled 202 patients with immune thrombocytopenia lasting at least three months. The trial was conducted at 142 sites in 26 countries in Asia/Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and Australia. Sixteen percent of patients were treated in North America. The same trial was used to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the drug.

How were the trials designed?

The safety and efficacy of WAYRILZ was evaluated in LUNA-3. In this study, patients were randomized to receive either WAYRILZ 400 mg twice daily or placebo (an inactive pill that is identical to WAYRILZ). Patients were two times more likely to receive WAYRILZ than the placebo. Randomized patients were to receive 24 weeks of blinded treatment (neither doctor nor patient knew which treatment the patient was receiving). However, after 12 weeks, patients without improvement in their platelet count were permitted to stop blinded treatment and initiate treatment with WAYRILZ. After the 24-weeks of blinded treatment, all patients could continue or initiate treatment with WAYRILZ. The main goal of the trial was to see if WAYRILZ could safely improve and maintain platelet counts in patients previously treated for ITP during the 24-week blinded treatment period.

How were the trials designed? To participate in LUNA-3, patients were required to have had ITP for at least three months and have a history of having improved with a standard-of-care ITP treatment (intravenous immunoglobulin [IVIg/anti-D] or corticosteroid) but without a sustained increase in platelet count. Patients were permitted to have had their spleen removed. Assignment to the treatment arms (WAYRILZ or placebo) were made so that the percentage of patients who had had a spleen removed and the percentage of patients with platelet count <15 x 109/L were about the same between the two arms. Concurrent treatment with other ITP medications (oral corticosteroid and/or a thrombopoietin receptor agonist) were allowed, but the dose had to be stable before starting study treatment and had to remain the same through treatment on study. When platelet count was less than 20 x 109/L or if there was concerning bleeding, rescue medication to increase platelet counts or prevent bleeding was allowed.

DEMOGRAPHICS SNAPSHOT

The primary efficacy population for this application included 202 patients with persistent or chronic ITP. Figure 1 summarizes how many male and female patients were enrolled in the clinical trial used to evaluate the safety and efficacy of WAYRILZ.

Figure 1. Baseline Demographics by Sex

Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Figure 2 summarizes the percentage of patients by race who enrolled into the clinical trial used to evaluate the safety and efficacy of WAYRILZ.

Figure 2. Baseline Demographics by Race

Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Figure 3 summarizes the percentage of patients by age enrolled into the clinical trial used to evaluate the safety and efficacy of WAYRILZ.

Figure 3. Baseline Demographics by Age

Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Figure 4 summarizes the percentage of patients by ethnicity in the efficacy population that enrolled into the clinical trial used to evaluate the safety and efficacy of WAYRILZ.

Figure 4. Baseline Demographics by Ethnicity

Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Who participated in the trials? Table 1. Baseline Demographics Characteristic WAYRILZ

N=133 Placebo

N=69 Total

N=202 Age, years Median (min, max) 46.8 (18, 80) 46.0 (19, 79) 47.0 (18, 80) Sex, n (%) Female 78 (58.6) 49 (71.0) 127 (62.9) Male 55 (41.4) 20 (29.0) 75 (37.1) Race, n (%) White 85 (63.9) 40 (58.0) 125 (61.9) Black or African American 1 (0.8) 0 1 (0.5) Asian 40 (30.1) 24 (34.8) 64 (31.7) Not reported 1 (0.8) 2 (2.9) 3 (1.5) Other 3 (2.3) 2 (2.9) 5 (2.5) Ethnicity, n (%) Hispanic or Latino 28 (21.1) 13 (18.8) 41 (20.3) Not Hispanic or Latino 103 (77.4) 53 (76.8) 156 (77.2) Not reported 2 (1.5) 3 (4.3) 5 (2.5) Geographic region, n (%) Asia/Pacific 44 (33.1) 26 (37.7) 70 (34.7) West Europe 33 (24.8) 16 (23.2) 49 (24.3) South America 24 (18) 11 (16) 35 (17.3) East Europe 19 (14.3) 13 (18.8) 32 (15.8) North America 13 (9.8) 3 (4.3) 16 (7.9) Source: Adapted from FDA Review

What are the benefits of this drug?

In LUNA-3, a higher percentage (23%) of adults with persistent or chronic ITP taking WAYRILZ 400 mg twice daily achieved a durable platelet response compared to no patients taking the placebo treatment.

What are the benefits of this drug (results of trials used to assess efficacy)? Table 2 summarizes efficacy results of WAYRILZ treatment in patients in LUNA-3. Table 2. Efficacy Results, LUNA-3 Endpoints WAYRILZ

N=133 Placebo

N=69 Durable platelet response n (%) 31 (23.3) 0 (0.0) Risk difference (95% CI) vs. placebo 23.1 (15.95, 30.31) p-valuea <0.0001 Number of weeks with platelet response* LS mean (SE) 7.18 (0.747) 0.72 (0.350) LS mean difference (95% CI) vs. placebo 6.46 (4.923, 7.990) p-valueb <0.0001 Number of weeks with platelet response# LS mean (SE) 6.95 (0.749) 0.64 (0.337) LS mean difference (95% CI) vs. placebo 6.31 (4.787, 7.831) p-valueb <0.0001 Time (days) to first response (95% CI) 1st quartile (25th percentile) 10.0 (8.00, 15.00) 65.0 (36.00, NA) Median (50th percentile) 36.0 (22.00, 44.00) NA (NA, NA) Hazard ratio (95% CI) vs. placeboc 3.10 (1.948, 4.934) p-valued <0.0001 Proportion of participants requiring rescue therapy n (%) 44 (33.1) 40 (58.0) Median time to first use of rescue therapy (days) NA 56 Source: Adapted from WAYRILZ Prescribing Information and FDA Review

* Number of weeks with platelet count ≥50,000/μL OR between ≥30,000/μL and <50,000/μL and at least doubled from baseline over the 24-week blinded treatment period in the absence of rescue therapy.

# Number of weeks with platelet counts ≥30,000/μL and at least doubled from baseline over the 24-week blinded treatment period in the absence of rescue therapy.

a Cochran-Mantel-Haenszel test adjusted by randomization stratification factors (splenectomy status (yes/no) and severity of thrombocytopenia (Inclusion Criteria 3 platelet counts <15,000/μL or ≥15,000/μL).

b Mixed-effect model with repeated measures on longitudinal binary data with treatment group as factor and adjusted by randomization stratification factor.

c Cox regression model adjusted by randomization stratification factor.

d Log-rank test adjusted by randomization stratification factor.

Abbreviation: CI, confidence interval; N, number of participants in study arm; n, number of participants with response; LS, least squares; SE, standard error; NA, not available

Were there any differences in how well the drug worked in clinical trials among sex, race, and age?

Sex: The observed effect of WAYRILZ was similar for males and females.

The observed effect of WAYRILZ was similar for males and females. Race: WAYRILZ worked similarly in Asian and White patients. The number of patients in other races was limited; therefore, differences in response for other races could not be determined.

WAYRILZ worked similarly in Asian and White patients. The number of patients in other races was limited; therefore, differences in response for other races could not be determined. Age: The observed effect of WAYRILZ appeared similar in patients younger than 65 years and in patients aged 65 years and older.

Were there any differences in how well the drug worked in clinical trials among sex, race, and age groups? Subgroup data from trials are presented for LUNA-3 in Table 3. Due to the small sample size, these exploratory analyses should be interpreted with caution. Table 3. Subgroup Analyses for the Primary Endpoint of Durable Platelet Response by Subgroup, LUNA-3 Subgroup WAYRILZ

N=133

n/Ns (%) Placebo

N=69

n/Ns (%) Difference (95% CI) Sex Male 8/55 (14.5) 0/20 (0.0) 14.5 (5.23, 23.86) Female 23/78 (29.5) 0/49 (0.0) 29.5 (19.37, 39.61) Age group, years <65 28/112 (25.0) 0/54 (0.0) 25.0 (16.98, 33.02) ≥65 3/21 (14.3) 0/15 (0.0) 14.3 (-0.68, 29.25) Race White 17/85 (20.0) 0/40 (0.0) 20.0 (11.50, 28.50) Asian 12/40 (30.0) 0/24 (0.0) 30.0 (15.80, 44.20) Other 2/8 (25.0) 0/5 (0.0) 25.0 (-5.01, 55.01) Geographic region Asia/Pacific 12/44 (27.3) 0/26 (0.0) 27.3 (14.11, 40.43) West Europe 4/33 (12.1) 0/16 (0.0) 12.1 (0.99, 23.26) East Europe 8/19 (42.1) 0/13 (0.0) 42.1 (19.90, 64.31) North America 3/13 (23.1) 0/3 (0.0) 23.1 (0.17, 45.98) South America 4/24 (16.7) 0/11 (0.0) 16.7 (1.76, 31.58) Source: Adapted from WAYRILZ Prescribing Information and FDA Review

Abbreviations: CI, confidence interval; N, number of patients in treatment arm; n, number of patients meeting criteria; Ns, total number of patients for each specific subgroup and were assigned to that specific arm

What are the possible side effects?

The safety of WALYRILZ was evaluated in 202 adults with persistent or chronic ITP who enrolled in LUNA-3. Among patients who received WAYRILZ for ITP, 50% received it for six months or longer, and 15% received it for over one year.

WAYRILZ may be associated with serious infections. Similar acting drugs (other bruton tyrosine kinase inhibitors) have been associated with liver toxicity, including drug-induced liver injury. In clinical trials of WAYRILZ in patients with ITP, elevations of liver tests (i.e., liver transaminases) occurred and were mild to moderate in severity. Studies in animals suggest WAYRILZ may cause fetal harm when given to women who become pregnant while taking the drug.

The most common adverse reactions (incidence ≥10%) were diarrhea, nausea, headache, abdominal pain, and COVID-19.

What are the possible side effects (results of trials used to assess safety)? Table 4. Common Adverse Reactionsa in Patients With ITP During Double-Blind Period of LUNA-3 Adverse Reaction WAYRILZ, N=133 Placebo, N=69 All Grades

% Grade 3 or Higher

% All Grades

% Grade 3 or Higher

% Diarrhea 32 0 10 0 Nausea 20 0 6 0 Headache 18 0 7 0 Abdominal pain 18 0 1 0 COVID-19 14 0.8 4 0 Arthralgia 9 0 4 0 Dizziness 8 0 1 0 Nasopharyngitis 7 0 3 0 Vomiting 7 0 1 0 Dyspepsia 5 0 0 0 Cougha 5 0 0 0 Source: Adapted from FDA Review

a Adverse reactions that occurred in at least 5% of WAYRILZ treated patients and at least 3% higher than placebo

Abbreviations: ITP, immune thrombocytopenia

Were there any differences in side effects among sex, race and age?

Sex: The occurrence of side effects was similar in males and females.

The occurrence of side effects was similar in males and females. Race: The occurrence of side effects was similar between White and Asian. The number of patients in other races was limited; therefore, difference in side effects among races could not be determined.

The occurrence of side effects was similar between White and Asian. The number of patients in other races was limited; therefore, difference in side effects among races could not be determined. Age: The occurrence of side effects was similar in patients below and above 65 years of age.

Were there any differences in side effects of the clinical trials among sex, race, and age groups? Table 5. Side Effects by Subgroup, Safety Population, LUNA-3 Subgroup All Grades

WAYRILZ N=133

n/Ns (%) All Grades

Placebo

N=69

n/Ns (%) Sex Female 65/78 (83.3) 39/49 (79.6) Male 46/55 (83.6) 13/20 (65.0) Age group, years <65 92/112 (82.1) 39/54 (72.2) ≥65 19/21 (90.5) 13/15 (86.7) Race American Indian or Alaska Native 3/3 (100) 1/1 (100) Asian 33/40 (82.5) 15/24 (62.5) Black or African American 1/1 (100) 0/0 (NA) White 71/85 (83.5) 34/40 (85.0) Other 2/3 (66.7) 1/2 (50.0) Not collected 1/1 (100) 1/2 (50.0) Ethnicity Hispanic or Latino 26/28 (92.9) 10/13 (76.9) Not Hispanic or Latino 83/103 (80.6) 40/53 (75.5) Not reported 2/2 (100) 2/3 (66.7) Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Abbreviations: N, number of patients in treatment arm; n, number of patients with adverse event; NA, not applicable; Ns, total number of patients for each specific subgroup and were assigned to that specific arm

GLOSSARY

CLINICAL TRIAL: Voluntary research studies conducted in people and designed to answer specific questions about the safety or effectiveness of drugs, vaccines, other therapies, or new ways of using existing treatments.

COMPARATOR: A previously available treatment or placebo used in clinical trials that is compared to the actual drug being tested.

EFFICACY: How well the drug achieves the desired response when it is taken as described in a controlled clinical setting, such as during a clinical trial.

PLACEBO: An inactive substance or “sugar pill” that looks the same as, and is given the same way as, an active drug or treatment being tested. The effects of the active drug or treatment are compared to the effects of the placebo.

SUBGROUP: A subset of the population studied in a clinical trial. Demographic subsets include sex, race, and age groups.

