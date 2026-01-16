RealtyJuggler CRM Offers Lets Get Organized Training

RealtyJuggler. The complete CRM solution for Real Estate Agents

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RealtyJuggler Real Estate CRM announced today the availability of a new complementary training program for real estate professionals titled “Let’s Get Organized.” The program is designed to help agents clean, organize, and optimize their RealtyJuggler contacts database to improve follow-up, productivity, and overall business performance.Many real estate agents struggle with fragmented lead sources, duplicate records, and outdated contact information. These issues can slow response times and reduce conversion rates when new leads arrive. The “Let’s Get Organized” training program addresses these challenges by guiding agents through proven methods for consolidating data, removing duplicates, and establishing a streamlined workflow within RealtyJuggler."Agents often know they need a better system, but they don’t always know where to begin," said company CEO Scott Schmitz. "This training provides a clear, structured approach to starting the year with a clean, organized database that supports consistent follow-up." He added, “This is the ideal time to prepare for the busy summer selling season, and we’re here to help agents get organized now so they can focus on closing more transactions in 2026.The training also focuses on merging information from multiple sources into a single, unified contacts database. Instead of maintaining isolated contact lists on your phone, MLS, and email system, you will learn how to build one master database that combines notes, phone numbers, and email addresses. This unified database is fully accessible within RealtyJuggler and is synchronized live with your phone’s address book via Google Sync.To schedule your complimentary RealtyJuggler Real Estate Software training session, call (970) 672-3467 now.RealtyJuggler complements its extensive written documentation and video tutorials with live phone training and support. This multi-format approach accommodates different learning styles, whether users prefer self-paced materials or hands-on guidance from a knowledgeable support specialist.RealtyJuggler is a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) system built specifically for real estate agents and REALTORS. The software supports prospecting, client follow-up, SMS texting, bulk email, and the printing of labels, letters, and envelopes. Additional real estate specific features include transaction management, listing feedback, drip letters, and real estate flyers. RealtyJuggler is offered on an affordable membership basis and supports multi-user teams.The company differentiates itself through a strong emphasis on ease of use and responsive, friendly technical support.

