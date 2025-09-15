RealtyJuggler Expands Partnerships to Provide Agents with Unmatched Flexibility

RealtyJuggler. The complete CRM solution for Real Estate Agents Image showing two dogs shaking hands in front of a board showing RealtyJuggler's partnerships with other companies.

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, RealOrganized, Inc. announced new and expanded partnerships for its flagship real estate CRM, RealtyJuggler. The RealtyJuggler Real Estate CRM now offers the most comprehensive partner connections in the industry, giving agents integrations to lead sources, marketing platforms and productivity tools. RealtyJuggler partners with more than 500 third-party vendors including lead providers, dialers, marketing platforms and transaction management services. These partnerships links handled within RealtyJuggler making it easy to connect without complicated setups.“Partnerships are at the heart of RealtyJuggler’s success,” says Nathan Grimm, RealtyJuggler’s Director of Integrations. “By working closely with our partners, we ensure that agents have a flexible platform that adapts to their business needs. Agents can test out new services, swap out underperforming vendors, and expand their reach—all without ever changing CRM’s.”This approach allows agents to have one please to market to and follow up with all their leads regardless of the source. Lead services such as Realtor.com, BoldLeads, TheRedX, and Zillow feed data into RealtyJuggler, while website builders including WordPress, Wix, and EasyAgentPro send “Contact Me” prospects into the CRM. For marketing and outreach, RealtyJuggler offers both its own internal services but also integrates with leading platforms such as Twilio for text messaging, MailChimp for email, YouTube and Vimeo for video, and direct mail providers like WisePelican, ProspectsPLUS, and Corefact. All these connections make RealtyJuggler the heart for all an agent’s online tools.RealtyJuggler is a cloud-based real estate software product for real estate agents and REALTORS. The software can be used for prospecting, client follow-up, voice dialing, SMS Texting, bulk email, and printing of labels, letters, and envelopes. RealtyJuggler is sold on a membership basis at an affordable price. It is multi-user and contains numerous features designed specifically for real estate, including transaction management, listing feedback, drip Letters, and real estate flyers.RealtyJuggler is distinguished from its competition through a unique triple focus on ease-of-use, low cost, and friendly technical support.About RealOrganized, Inc. - RealOrganized was founded in 2003 by a former executive from AOL and a top real estate agent, each with over a dozen years experience in their respective fields. The company's mission is to create the simplest and most affordable organizational software for the real estate industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

