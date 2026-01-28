New AI Visualization Technology Helps Orlando Homeowners Preview Flooring Options

Central Florida's Flooring - Modano Floors The Modano Floors website now features an AI-powered visualization tool, allowing you to preview flooring in your own space before making a decision.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modano Floors , Central Florida’s newest modern flooring brand, has officially launched its website. The new digital platform gives homeowners and contractors a simple and design-forward way to explore flooring options and receive personalized guidance before starting a remodel.The highlight of the launch is Modano’s innovative AI visualization tool , which lets homeowners see a realistic “after photo” of their kitchen or bathroom before making a flooring decision.With the release of ModanoFloors.com, Orlando residents now have a smooth and welcoming starting point for their remodeling journey, supported by real design assistance instead of guesswork.“Flooring decisions should not feel overwhelming,” said Sonia Tan, Senior Designer at Modano Floors. “Our website gives people a clear way to explore styles, and our AI visualization tool helps them see how their space can look using their own photo.”A Digital Experience Built for Clarity and ConfidenceThe Modano Floors website makes it easy for visitors to begin planning a remodel. Homeowners can:Browse curated collections of vinyl plank, tile, and hardwood• Learn about durability, materials, and style differences• View real-room lifestyle examples for inspiration• Request expert guidance before visiting the showroom• Upload a photo of their kitchen or bathroom to receive an AI-generated “after image” previewThis approach blends technology with personalized design support, giving homeowners the confidence they need before stepping into a store.The Innovative AI Visualization ToolInstead of relying on imagination or generic previews, Modano Floors allows homeowners to upload a photo of their own space. Using Modano’s AI-powered visualization system, the team generates a realistic after photo that features the customer’s preferred flooring options.This gives homeowners a true sense of how a flooring style will look inside their actual home environment.“People love seeing their kitchen transformed before committing to a material,” said Sonia. “It removes uncertainty and makes the decision much more enjoyable.”Designed With Contractors in MindContractors and builders can also use the website to:• Review product categories• Access specs• Preview styles• Schedule showroom appointmentsContractors are encouraged to share the AI visualizer with clients, helping them make faster decisions and reducing delays.A Seamless Lead-In to the New Orlando Showroom The website launch sets the stage for the next phase of Modano Floors: the opening of its new Orlando showroom.The website also offers a simple form for homeowners who want a free flooring consultation before visiting in person. While no appointment is required to visit the showroom, the consultation form helps homeowners share their ideas and receive personalized guidance ahead of time.“The website is the first step,” said Sonia. “The showroom is where homeowners can touch and experience the textures they saw in their AI-generated after photos.”About Modano FloorsModano Floors is a modern flooring brand based in Orlando, Florida. The company offers curated collections of luxury vinyl plank, hardwood, tile, and waterproof flooring. With a focus on both homeowners and contractors, Modano Floors pairs design expertise with innovative tools, including AI-powered visualizations, to make remodeling easier, faster, and more inspiring.Media ContactModano Floors2591 N Forsyth Rd Suite A, Orlando, FL 32807Phone: (407) 753-1132Email: sales@modanofloors.comWebsite: www.modanofloors.com

