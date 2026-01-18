Move Over Big-Box Stores: A New Modern Flooring Brand Is Redefining How Orlando Remodels

Modano Floors Showroom New modern flooring brand in Florida

A design-forward flooring showroom brings curated materials, expert guidance, and a better remodeling experience to Orlando homeowners.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orlando’s flooring market just gained a bold new competitor. Modano Floors , a design-forward flooring brand built for today’s homeowners and contractors, officially announced its entry into Central Florida and it’s already challenging the dominance of big-box retailers with a smarter, faster, and more modern approach to remodeling.Positioned as a hybrid between a boutique showroom and a high-efficiency flooring supplier, Modano Floors promises to bring Orlando something it has been missing: a curated, high-end flooring selection paired with personalized guidance and reliable product availability.“Homeowners today want more than shelves of boxes. They want clarity, design support, and confidence that what they choose will actually elevate their home,” said Sonia Tan, Senior Designer of Modano Floors. “We built Modano to fill that gap to offer a modern, enjoyable experience from discovery to installation.”A New Kind of Flooring Brand for Orlando’s Growing Renovation MarketWith thousands of families moving to Central Florida each year and renovation spending on the rise, Orlando homeowners are demanding higher-quality materials, faster turnaround, and more thoughtfully designed spaces. Modano Floors enters at the perfect moment, offering:• Curated luxury vinyl plank, tile, and hardwood collections• Modern, design-first product displays• Homeowner education without the overwhelm• A trusted partner for contractors needing fast, reliable supplyInstead of endless aisles and inconsistent product availability, Modano Floors introduces a showroom-style experience supported by knowledgeable staff and a streamlined selection process.“People want to love their homes again. They just don’t want the stress that usually comes with remodeling,” added Sonia. “Our mission is simple: make flooring beautiful and easy.”Built for Homeowners and Built for ProsWhile Modano Floors is designed to delight homeowners with style and simplicity, it also supports contractors and builders with dependable supply, trade-friendly pricing, and product consistency.Contractors benefit from:• Fast-stock materials• Reliable quoting• Priority service• Multiple flooring types in one locationThis dual-focus model positions Modano as both a consumer brand and a trusted trade partner, a combination rarely found in the flooring marketplace.A Modern Brand With More to ComeModano Floors’ introduction marks the start of a multi-phase rollout that brings Orlando a completely refreshed approach to flooring, from digital discovery to in-showroom design.A new digital experience is also on the way.“We didn’t want to create just another website . We wanted to create a design tool that helps people feel confident before they ever step foot in a store,” said Sonia.The upcoming website release will allow users to explore flooring options visually, learn about materials, and get a sense of how different surfaces transform their space.About Modano FloorsModano Floors is a modern flooring company based in Orlando, Florida, specializing in luxury vinyl plank, tile, hardwood, and waterproof flooring solutions. Built for today’s homeowners and contractors, Modano Floors offers a curated, design-driven showroom experience paired with fast availability, expert guidance, and a commitment to delivering beautiful, durable floors for every lifestyle.Media ContactModano Floors2591 N Forsyth Rd Suite A, Orlando, FL 32807Phone: (407) 753-1132Email: sales@modanofloors.comWebsite: www.modanofloors.com

