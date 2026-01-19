Out for Undergrad Appoints Adela Valladares to Lead 2026 Engineering & Sciences Conference

Adela Valladares

Adela’s appointment marks an exciting next chapter for the conference as O4U continues to expand access, representation, and leadership development for students… .” — Dr. Cindi Love, Executive Director

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Out for Undergrad (O4U), a national nonprofit dedicated to helping high-achieving LGBTQ2IA+ undergraduates achieve their full potential is proud to announce the appointment of Adela Valladares (she/they) as Lead of the 2026 O4U Engineering and Sciences Conference, to be held in Saint Paul, Minnesota in Fall 2026. Adela currently serves as a Test Engineer at ZF Group, where they bring rigor, curiosity, and systems thinking to complex engineering challenges. As Conference Lead, Adela will guide strategic direction, program design, and volunteer leadership in partnership with O4U staff and corporate sponsors.Dr. Cindi Love, Executive Director of Out for Undergrad, emphasized the significance of Valladares’ appointment:“Adela embodies the very leadership journey O4U exists to support. They bring technical excellence, deep institutional knowledge, and a lived commitment to creating spaces where LGBTQ2IA+ students can thrive. With the continued partnership of America’s leading employers, we are thrilled to see Adela step into this role and confident that their leadership will shape a powerful and forward-looking conference experience for our engineering and sciences students. Adela has been a dedicated member of the O4U Engineering Conference team for several years, contributing deep technical insight, collaborative leadership, and a strong commitment to student success. Adela’s appointment marks an exciting next chapter for the conference as O4U continues to expand access, representation, and leadership development for students pursuing careers in engineering, science, and technology-driven fields.”The O4U Engineering and Sciences Conference brings together top undergraduate talent from across the country for a fully funded, immersive experience that includes skills-based programming, mentorship, and introduction to leading employers committed to inclusive innovation.“I’m incredibly honored and excited to step into this new challenge as the 2026 Engineering and Sciences Lead,” said Valladares. “O4U has truly changed my life by opening doors, building community, and reminding me what’s possible when we invest in queer talent. I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to give back and help create spaces that empower the next generation of leaders.”Founded more than 20 years ago, Out for Undergrad has supported over 10,000 students and alumni through transformational conferences and leadership development experiences across business, engineering, life sciences, and technology. The organization partners with leading global employers to build inclusive pipelines into high-impact careers. More information on sponsorship is available at info@outforundergrad.org. See 2025 sponsoring firms at https://www.outforundergrad.org/2025sponsors

Out for Undergrad

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.