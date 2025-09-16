Out for Undergrad(O4U) Welcomes Board Director Sophie Tahiri

O4U Board Member Sophie Tahiri Out for Undergrad

O4U reflects the belief that has guided my own journey: no research about us without us.” — Sophie Tahiri, O4U Board Member

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Out for Undergrad (O4U) welcomes Sophie Tahiri, MS as its newest Board Director. Sophie is a translational research leader committed to linking scientific discovery with patient care and community impact. She began her career in molecular medicine and pathology, earning her Master’s degree while gaining hands-on experience at the bench before moving into clinical and community-centered research. Throughout her career, Sophie has kept patients at the heart of discovery, working to ensure that science translates into meaningful outcomes for diverse populations.Currently completing her Doctor of Health Science degree at George Washington University, Sophie is focused on reimagining how research connects with those historically left out of science. She also serves on boards dedicated to advancing equity in health and innovation, bringing both strategic vision and lived experience to building more inclusive systems and ensuring that diverse voices help shape the future of medicine.Dr. Cindi Love, O4U Executive Director said that “O4U’s newest industry sector conference, Life Sciences, will be strengthened by not only Sophie’s expertise but her way of integrating critical values about inclusion within the work that we do in behalf of students. Sophie shared that joining O4U reflects both her own path and her commitment to ensuring that the next generation of leaders feel seen, supported, and empowered in science.”Sophie further stated, "O4U reflects the belief that has guided my own journey: no research about us without us. Representation and authenticity fuel discovery, and I am honored to help create pathways where the next generation of leaders feel seen, supported, and empowered in science."O4U launched its pilot for Life Sciences in 2024 and the inaugural O4U Life Sciences Conference is being held September 21-23, 2025 in Minneapolis/St. Paul. Merck is hosting the O4U evening gala at the Science Museum of Minnesota.Life Sciences is one of the fastest growingindustries in today’s economy with 5% growth across life, physical and social sciences by 2029. It is estimated that there will be 68,200 new jobs within Life Sciences by 2029. There has been a 2x increase in the number of U.S. graduates in biological and biomedical sciences over the past 15 years.The O4U Life Sciences (O4ULS) Conference brings together exceptional undergraduate students with industry leaders at the forefront of research and development, pharmaceuticals, health technology, and other life science sectors. This event provides unique opportunities for students in biology, chemistry, bioengineering, neuroscience, genetics, health sciences, and more to connect with top sponsors in these cutting-edge fields.O4U also convenes Conferences in Business (Consulting, Finance, Banking, Private Equity, Accounting) hosted by Deutsche Bank, Digital (Tech, Media, Marketing) and Engineering hosted by Emerson and Ecolab. In addition, year round mentoring, an online learning community, job board, Speaker Series, consulting practice and well-being professional support students, volunteers and sponsors.For over 20 years, O4U's mission has been to help high-achieving LGBTQ2+* undergraduates reach their full potential. There are more than 10,000 alumni of O4U working throughout the world. O4U is dedicated to providing positive, life-changing experiences to a vibrant, ever-evolving, all-inclusive community of self-identified next generation leaders.

