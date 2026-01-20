MontyCloud Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Accelerate Cloud Operations for MSPs

MontyCloud, in collaboration with AWS, helps MSPs scale CloudOps with AI-driven automation to deliver measurable customer outcomes.

This collaboration with AWS gives partners a modern operating model—one built on automation, AI, and governance—so they can grow margins while delivering consistent, outcome-driven services.” — Walter Rogers, CEO, MontyCloud

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MontyCloud , the no-code platform for autonomous CloudOps, announced that it has signed a strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS). The agreement reflects a commitment to help Managed Service Providers (MSPs) scale cloud operations using AI-driven automation to reduce complexity, enabling them to deliver consistent, outcome-driven services that improve performance, governance, and time-to-value for their end customers as cloud adoption accelerates.MontyCloud recognizes the increasing reliance on MSPs to manage complex, multi-account cloud environments. MontyCloud combines AI-powered CloudOps automation with AWS secure, global infrastructure to simplify operations and accelerate MSP growth. MontyCloud in collaboration with AWS will invest in MSP-focused enablement to help partners accelerate time-to-value and unlock new recurring revenue opportunities.MSPs are central to modern IT strategies, with 9 in 10 organizations relying on MSPs as a key or critical component of their IT operations. As cloud complexity increases, MSPs need operating models that scale without increasing headcount or dependency on specialized talent.The MontyCloud–AWS collaboration helps MSPs:• Operate at scale by standardizing and automating CloudOps across multi-account AWS environments, reducing manual effort and operational overhead• Optimize customer environments continuously through embedded assessments, governance, and guided remediation that improves cloud health, security, and performance over time• Monetize CloudOps services by expanding beyond one-time projects into repeatable, outcome-driven managed services that create predictable, recurring revenue• Accelerate onboarding and readiness with AI-powered automation and repeatable workflows for assessments including AWS Well-Architected Framework Reviews (WAFR) and Foundational Technical Reviews (FTR)MontyCloud integrates with AWS to support AI-assisted assessments, guided remediation, and automated execution across core CloudOps workflows, including cloud health checks, governance validation, and continuous optimization. These capabilities help MSPs reduce manual effort, shorten onboarding cycles, and deliver consistent, outcome-driven services across customers and regions.“MSPs are becoming the operating backbone of the cloud, but the traditional, manual approach to CloudOps doesn’t scale,” said Walter Rogers, CEO of MontyCloud. “Our collaboration with AWS gives MSPs a modernized operating model—one where automation, AI, and governance are embedded into repeatable workflows—allowing partners to increase margins by improving operational efficiency and optimizing customer environments to unlock greater customer value and top-line growth.”MSPs such as nClouds saw tangible benefits immediately.“As an MSP, our success depends on delivering consistent cloud operations at scale,” said Kelly Chamberlain, CEO of nClouds. “MontyCloud helps us operationalize AWS best practices through automation, enabling our teams to move faster and deliver more value as customer environments grow.”“MSPs are essential to helping customers realize value from AWS at scale,” said Matt Yanchyshyn, Vice President of AWS Marketplace and Partner Services. “By working with MontyCloud, we’re enabling Partners to automate core CloudOps workflows, improve consistency, and focus on delivering higher-value outcomes for customers. Over the past three years, MontyCloud has created meaningful value for MSPs by helping them modernize their operations.”This SCA builds on MontyCloud’s growing recognition within the AWS Partner Network. A four-year member of the AWS Partner Advisory Board (PAB), MontyCloud has been named a Top 10 Innovative Startup by AWS, recognized as a Top 5 Cloud Management Platform by SiliconANGLE, and awarded 2024 AWS Well-Architected AMER Top Impact Partner.MontyCloud holds AWS Partner Competencies in AWS Built-In and Cloud Operations and actively participates in the AWS Well-Architected program. Through this work, MontyCloud supports a broad community of Partners, including 14 recognized at the AWS Partner Awards during AWS re:Invent 2025.With this SCA, MontyCloud in collaboration with AWS are building for the next generation of managed services, where MontyCloud AI and the CloudOps Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server transform operations from manual effort into scalable, outcome-driven execution for MSPs.About MontyCloudMontyCloud enables managed service providers (MSPs) to standardize, scale, and monetize high-value cloud services without increasing headcount or relying on specialized talent. From cost optimization and compliance to migration readiness and AWS Well-Architected Reviews, MontyCloud transforms repeatable operational tasks into scalable, automated, and revenue-generating services. With centralized visibility, no-code automation, and AI-powered insights, MontyCloud turns cloud operations into a true growth engine.Learn more at montycloud.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.