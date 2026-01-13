MontyCloud Raises Series B Amid Strong Momentum to Power the Next Era of Autonomous CloudOps

MontyCloud logo

New funding accelerates MontyCloud’s mission to simplify and scale cloud operations.

We’re accelerating our mission to make cloud operations simple, scalable, and intelligent.” — Walter Rogers, CEO, MontyCloud

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MontyCloud , a leading autonomous cloud operations company, announced the close of its Series B financing. Riverside Acceleration Capital led the round with participation from Lytical Ventures, S3 Ventures, Madrona Venture Group, and Raptor Group, validating MontyCloud’s continued market momentum, product innovation, and long-term vision.MontyCloud has emerged as a trusted platform for organizations to optimize, operate, and scale cloud environments. For Managed Service Providers (MSPs), MontyCloud enables faster prospecting and deal velocity, efficient management of growing cloud spend, and autonomous day-2 operations at scale, unlocking new recurring revenue streams while improving margins and allowing existing teams to manage up to 10x more tenants. For enterprises, MontyCloud simplifies cloud operations by eliminating manual toil and fragmented processes, turning infrastructure into a resilient, innovation-ready foundation that enables teams to move faster and focus on strategic outcomes.With Riverside Acceleration Capital joining as the newest and largest investor in this round, MontyCloud plans to accelerate innovation across its platform while expanding its global go-to-market footprint.The Series B capital will be used to:• Advance our autonomous CloudOps vision to empower modern MSPs and enterprises• Enhance enterprise-grade, multicloud governance, automation, and security while consolidating fragmented CloudOps tooling into a single, policy-driven platform• Expand go-to-market initiatives and deepen partnerships with cloud providers• Scale customer success and partner enablement to support rapid onboarding, adoption, and long-term value realizationThe investment follows a year of rapid growth for MontyCloud, marked by expanding MSP and enterprise adoption, accelerated product innovation, and rising demand for automated, AI-driven cloud operations. Over the past two years, MontyCloud has delivered more than 400% compound annual growth in cloud spend under management and achieved 192% compound annual growth in recurring revenue, reflecting strong customer expansion and platform adoption. Over the past year, MontyCloud launched the industry’s first Cloud Operations Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server, enabling secure, intelligent action on cloud operations data and helping partners move faster with greater control, consistency, and confidence.“2025 has been a defining year for MontyCloud,” said Walter Rogers, CEO of MontyCloud. “Our growth reflects a fundamental shift in how organizations approach CloudOps. The industry is moving away from manual processes and fragmented tools toward a model that enables teams to optimize and operate cloud environments while unlocking new opportunities to monetize CloudOps. With Riverside Acceleration Capital leading this round, alongside the continued support of Lytical, S3, Madrona, and Raptor, we’re accelerating our mission to make cloud operations simple, scalable, and intelligent.”“As MSPs and enterprises continue to scale in the cloud, and the cloud gets ever more sophisticated, the complexity and cost to manage cloud compute environments has also continued to scale,” said Jonathan Drillings, Partner for Riverside Acceleration Capital. “MontyCloud stands out by simplifying this complexity, thereby lowering the barriers and cost to control and govern sophisticated cloud environments. We're excited to partner with the MontyCloud team as they further advance their autonomous CloudOps platform, including no-code automation, intelligent execution, seamless governance, "single pane-of-glass" visibility, and more.”About MontyCloudMontyCloud enables MSPs and enterprises to operate cloud environments autonomously. Its no-code platform automates day-2 cloud operations, including governance, optimization, and security, through intelligent workflows and AI-assisted execution. Headquartered in Seattle, MontyCloud helps organizations scale cloud operations without increasing complexity or operational overhead. Learn more at www.montycloud.com About Riverside Acceleration CapitalRiverside Acceleration Capital (RAC) supports B2B software companies through two strategies: RAC Growth Equity (RAC GE), which helps accelerate company growth and builds long-term value through non-control equity investments; and RAC Growth Lending (RAC GL), which provides growth loans to help companies hit critical milestones and proof-points. Both RAC strategies emphasize partnering with founders to accelerate growth by leveraging RAC’s deep software expertise and operational resources to help businesses scale and create lasting value.RAC has supported more than 90 B2B software companies since its founding in 2016 and is part of The Riverside Company. For more information, visit www.riverside.ac

