State Police Make Additional Arrests in Washington County Triple Murder

January 16, 2026

(CLEAR SPRING, MD) – Investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit made two additional arrests in connection to the triple murder and house fire that occurred last November in Washington County.

The accused are identified as Lanea George, 40, of Owings Mills, Maryland and David Chapple, 43, of Baltimore, Maryland. George is charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and obstruction of justice. She is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center awaiting transport to the Washington County Detention Center. Chapple was charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and is being held without bail at the Washington County Detention Center.

Shortly after 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, deputies from the Office of the StateFire Marshal responded to a single-story single-family residence in the 13,000 block ofNational Pike in Clear Spring for a reported fatal structure fire. During their initial investigation, signs of foul play were discovered to include K-9 alerts for accelerants at the home and trauma to the victims that were inconsistent with fire-related injuries.

The deceased victims were identified as Brittany Ray, 31, Harold Flichman, 36, and Brianna Mae Weishaar, 25, of Clear Spring. All three victims were pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency medical service personnel. Autopsy results from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore revealed the cause and manner of death to be homicide by gunshot.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit continues to lead the active and ongoing investigation along with allied law enforcement agencies including the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Federal Bureau of Investigation Baltimore, Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, Hagerstown Police Department, and Washington County Sheriff’s Office, with support from the Office of the State’s Attorney in Washington County.

Maryland State Police investigators anticipate additional arrests and urge members of the public with pertinent information related to this investigation to contact the Maryland State Police Hagerstown Barrack at 301-766-3800. Calls may remain confidential.

Lanea George

David Chapple

