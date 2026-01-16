Minister Willie Aucamp expresses deep concern for those affected by the Kruger flood

Minister Willie Aucamp, MP and Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, has expressed deep concern over the severe weather conditions and flooding currently affecting sections of the Kruger National Park.

Persistent heavy rainfall across Limpopo and Mpumalanga has caused river levels to rise significantly, with overflows reported in the Crocodile, Sabie, Letaba, Sand, Luvuvhu, and Limpopo rivers. Northern areas such as Pafuri have been particularly impacted, leading to road closures, bridge overflows, and restrictions at several gates including Crocodile Bridge and Pafuri. Access between key regions such as Skukuza, Lower Sabie, and Crocodile Bridge has also been limited.

The South African Weather Service has indicated that rainfall is expected to continue intermittently over the coming days, with further localised flooding possible in low-lying areas. While conditions may ease in some southern regions, northern sections of the park remain vulnerable, and visitors are urged to exercise caution and follow official advisories.

In response to Level 6 severe weather warnings, SANParks has activated its crisis management protocols. These include precautionary evacuations at vulnerable northern camps such as Shingwedzi, Sirheni, and Bateleur, the deployment of emergency response teams to monitor river levels and infrastructure, and close coordination with local authorities, disaster management centres, and emergency services. Continuous assessments of roads, bridges, and camp facilities are being undertaken to safeguard visitors and staff.

The safety of visitors, staff, surrounding communities, and wildlife remains the highest priority. No fatalities have been reported, thanks to swift and coordinated action by SANParks officials and partners. Minister Aucamp has commended SANParks staff for their dedication, professionalism, and tireless efforts in managing this crisis under difficult conditions. Their swift action has ensured the safety of thousands of visitors and protected critical infrastructure.

The Minister also extended heartfelt gratitude to tourists for their patience, cooperation, and understanding during this disruption. Importantly, SANParks confirms that no penalties will be charged for cancellations or rescheduling due to the flooding, and guests will be assisted with refunds or alternative bookings.

This event underscores the growing challenges posed by climate variability and climate change. Extreme rainfall and flooding events are becoming more frequent and severe, placing pressure on infrastructure and visitor safety. At the same time, such natural events can contribute to ecosystem renewal, replenishing water systems and supporting biodiversity in the longer term. Minister Aucamp has noted that while disruptive, these events highlight the importance of resilience and adaptive management in conservation areas.

Affected visitors are advised to contact SANParks central reservations at 012 428 9111 for cancellations, rescheduling, or refunds, to monitor official SANParks updates regularly, to heed road closure signs and avoid crossing flooded areas, and to plan conservatively amid changing conditions.

The Minister remains closely engaged with developments through the Park’s management team and stands ready to support recovery and resilience efforts as needed. SANParks will continue to provide updates as the situation evolves, ensuring that the safety of all remains paramount while the park works towards recovery.

