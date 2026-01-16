Joint Operation Results in Multiple Convictions (West Texas Region)

(Left to right: David Villegas, Ismael Sosa-Saenz, Leah Mueller)

CRANE – Starting in July 2024, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Criminal Investigations Division (CID) conducted a targeted conspiracy investigation involving methamphetamine distribution in Crane County, which led to the arrest of three suspects over the course of a year. Agencies participating in this operation included the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Midland and Alpine Offices, the Crane County Sheriff's Office, and the Crane Police Department.

As a result of this investigation and subsequent prosecution by the US Attorney's Office, the following suspects have been convicted of Federal Conspiracy Charges related to Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and have been sentenced to federal prison.

David Villegas – Crane, TX – 212 months (approximately 18 years)

Leah Mueller – Midland, TX - 151 months (approximately 12.5 years)

Ismael Sosa-Saenz – Midland, TX - 71 months (approximately 6 years)

These investigations highlight the partnership among federal, local, and state law enforcement agencies working together to combat narcotics in our communities. Remember, you can report suspicious behavior through the iWatch Texas program via the mobile app, online at www.iwatchtx.org, or by calling 1-844-643-2251. All reports are confidential.

###(DPS – West Texas Region)