Learn about hunting methods and equipment at a virtual MDC event Feb. 5

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to learn about hunting methods and equipment at a virtual event Thursday, Feb. 5 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. This free event is designed for novice hunters but is open to participants of all ages.

Learn from MDC staff about firearm and archery hunting methods and the different equipment used for hunting. The link to join this program will be sent the morning of the class. Attendees are encouraged to check their spam or junk folders for the emailed link. If a link is not received, please send an email to the instructor to let them know.

Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oUd.

Questions about this event can be sent to MDC Conservation Educator Ashley Edwards at Ashley.edwards@mdc.mo.gov.