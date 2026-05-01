MDC reminds hunters to apply for elk and bear permits in May

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JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reminds Missourians interested in hunting black bear and/or elk in the state this fall that they need to apply for a limited number of hunting permits for each in May. The Missouri Conservation Commission approved recommendations from MDC for upcoming seasons for each species at its March 27 open meeting in Jefferson City.

BLACK BEAR HUNTING

MDC will offer 2,000 permits to harvest up to a maximum of 60 black bears across three MDC black-bear management zones in the southern part of the state during the 2026 Missouri black-bear hunting season, Oct. 17-30. MDC increased the number of available permits from 600 to 2,000 and increased the harvest quota limit from 40 to 60 bears to expand hunting opportunities. Missouri has an estimated population of about 1,100 bears.

“After reviewing results from the past five hunting seasons and considering the continued growth of Missouri’s bear population of about nine percent per year, we determined that the harvest quota could be increased and more permits could be offered to provide additional hunting opportunities, while still having a limited impact on the bear population,” said MDC Black Bear and Furbearer Program Coordinator Nate Bowersock.

"These changes will also inform future management recommendations as we evaluate how an increase in hunters might impact harvest rates,” Bowersock added. “As the black bear population continues to grow and expand, the hunting season will be used as the primary population management tool.”

Missouri hunters harvested nine black bears during the 2025 season with two being females and seven being males.

Get more information on black-bears and bear hunting in Missouri and apply during May at mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/bear.

Want to learn about hunting black bears in Missouri? MDC is offering a free online introduction course on Black Bear Hunting Basics as part of its new OutdoorELN (Extended Learning Network). Access the online offering at missouri.outdooreln.org/course/black-bear-hunting-basics/.

ELK HUNTING

MDC will again also offer five permits to hunt bull elk in Missouri this fall with at least one permit designated for qualifying landowners who own property in Carter, Reynolds, or Shannon counties and the remaining permits for qualifying residents. MDC has designated the 2026 elk archery portion to run Oct. 17-25 and the elk firearms portion to run Dec. 12-20.

Missouri has an estimated 325 free-ranging elk under MDC’s elk restoration and management program. Missouri hunters harvested three bull elk during the 2025 season.

Get more information on elk and elk hunting and apply during May at mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/elk.