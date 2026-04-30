Join MDC for fun and informative events throughout May across the Southwest Region

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Take a break from the daily grind and attend free programming and events offered by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) throughout the month of May. From a native plant sale in Joplin to flint knapping in Springfield, there’s usually a fun activity happening in the Southwest Region.

MDC’s Birding Challenge is underway, so buckle up for various birding events throughout the southwest region, such as:

Spring is an excellent time to get outside, and residents are invited to various recreation events spanning kayaking, hiking, and more, like:

MDC also hosts virtual programs covering a wide range of topics, such as:

A thorough list of events spanning the southwest region and across Missouri may be found at https://mdc.mo.gov/events

MDC is committed to accessibility at all of its nature centers, regional facilities, conservation areas, and public programs. To request ADA accommodation for participation in an MDC program, visit mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.