ARPA-H announces program to develop and deploy AI tools for cardiovascular disease management 

The Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health Jan. 13 announced a program to develop and implement artificial intelligence tools for cardiovascular disease management. The Agentic AI-EnableD CardioVascular CAre TransfOrmation program, referred to as ADVOCATE, seeks to use AI to connect to patient records, assist in scheduling appointments, provide diet and physical therapy recommendations, and write and modify prescriptions, among other services. ARPA-H said a “supervisory agent” would also be developed under the program to support surveillance of clinical AI agents in providing safe and effective recommendations to patients. The ADVOCATE program intends to advance the AI action plan issued by the White House in July 2025.

ARPA-H said it is accepting proposals for the program across three technical areas: developing a patient-facing AI agent, developing a supervisory agent to ensure continued accuracy and safety of patient-facing agents, and recruiting health systems that will engage in and provide resources for the design and development of technologies and deploy them in their clinical settings. Additional details were included in a solicitation notice. Solution summaries are due Feb. 27 and full proposals are due April 1.