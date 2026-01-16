Auditor Declares SO Consortium as ‘Unauditable’

COLUMBUS — The SO Consortium (also known as Area 1 Workforce Development Board) in Scioto County has been declared “unauditable” for the period July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2025, due to inadequate financial records to complete an audit.

The Auditor of State’s Office informed Director Crystal Keaton and fiscal officer Steve Sturgill of the declaration in a letter, noting that auditors were unable to obtain financial filings for fiscal years 2024 and 2025 or accounting records sufficient to support a reconciled cash balance as of June 30, 2024.

Within 90 days from the date of the letter, the SO Consortium must revise its financial records and provide the data necessary to complete the audit. Failure to bring accounts, records, and reports into an auditable condition may result in legal action pursuant to Ohio Revised Code § 117.42. This action may result in the Attorney General issuing a subpoena for Keaton and Sturgill to explain their failure to bring accounts, records, and reports into an auditable condition. Additionally, the Attorney General may file suit to compel the preparation and/or production of the necessary information to complete an audit.

Should assistance in correcting these deficiencies be needed, the SO Consortium may contact the Auditor of State’s Local Government Services division or an independent accounting firm to obtain the necessary help. However, the Auditor of State’s Office will not consider a failure to act in a timely manner or the inability to meet auditors’ schedule as a mitigating factor to extend the 90-day period.

###

The Auditor of State’s Office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov