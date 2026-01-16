Canada-China Economic and Trade Cooperation Roadmap

CANADA, January 16 - During Prime Minister Carney’s official visit to Beijing in January 2026, the leaders of Canada and China have reached consensus on a series of important economic and trade matters.

The Department of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Development of Canada (GAC) and the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) of the People's Republic of China (hereinafter collectively referred to as “both sides”), welcome the progress made between Canada and China, including commitment to build healthy, stable and sustainable economic and trade relations under the new Strategic Partnership between Canada and China.

Both sides recognize the value in continuing to improve two-way trade and investment and advancing economic cooperation in areas where increased engagement is welcomed and feasible.

Both sides acknowledge that regularized engagement will be important to facilitate positive momentum and manage challenges effectively.

To this end, both sides endeavour to implement the important economic and trade consensus reached by the leaders of both countries and commit to this Roadmap to guide cooperation in the following areas:

I. Strengthen the Joint Economic and Trade Commission

Both sides commit to revitalizing the Joint Economic and Trade Commission (JETC), led respectively by GAC and MOFCOM, and having the JETC continue to serve as the main channel for promoting economic and trade cooperation and resolving economic and trade differences between the two countries. Both sides commit to upgrading the JETC to a mechanism that will be led by the Trade Ministers. Meetings will be held at least annually and on an ad hoc basis as required and may also be chaired by Deputy/Vice Ministers. It may convene experts from other ministries as needed. Both sides commit to making effective use of the working groups which report directly to the JETC. Both sides commit to holding the Economic Partnership Working Group in person in Canada in Summer/Fall 2026. Both sides commit to resuming the Intellectual Property Working Group and commit to discussions towards consensus on terms of reference that could result in the resumption of the Trade Remedies Working Group. Both sides recognize that trade issues are a normal part of complex trading relationships and commit to having the JETC facilitate pragmatic and constructive dialogue on future issues.

II. Advance Bilateral Economic and Trade Relations

Both sides reaffirm the importance of working within the framework of the WTO rules, and addressing challenges through cooperation and constructive consultation, and endeavour to avoid the imposition of unilateral measures in the future. Both sides commit to encouraging the counterpart authorities, business associations and enterprises of both countries to strengthen communication, carry out mutual trade and investment promotion activities and actively participate in major international trade and investment exhibitions and professional exhibitions held in both countries to promote their goods and services. Both sides commit to supporting the competent authorities of the two countries in strengthening exchanges and cooperation in the field of small and medium-sized enterprises. Both sides commit to strengthening two-way investment cooperation in areas of mutual interest. The Chinese side welcomes Canadian investments in China and the expansion of investments in service consumption, energy, new materials, aerospace, modern agriculture, advanced manufacturing, and other fields. The Canadian side welcomes Chinese investments in Canada in areas such as energy, agriculture, consumer products, and other sectors. Both sides commit to further improving the transparency for foreign investments in accordance with their domestic legal frameworks. Both sides commit to supporting the competent authorities of the two countries in carrying out customs cooperation, including exploring partnerships to develop innovative solutions for enterprises to reduce costs and improve efficiency. Both sides commit to supporting two-way investments and trade in clean and conventional energy.

III. Improve Agrifood Cooperation and Enhance Food Security

Both sides commit to maintaining open channels of communication to resolve outstanding issues regarding trade in agricultural products. Both sides welcome the renewal of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China Regarding Food Safety and Animal and Plant Health Cooperation and commit to furthering discussions regarding food safety and animal and plant health issues of mutual interest, to advance the resolution of market access issues and technical cooperation, including zoning arrangements. Both sides commit to coordinating the revitalization of the Canada-China Joint Agriculture Committee.

IV. Advance Green and Sustainable Trade

Both sides commit to jointly promoting sustainable trade and investment, including trade in green products. Both sides welcome the signing of the "Memorandum of Understanding between the Department of Natural Resources of Canada, the Ministry of Forests of the Province of British Columbia and the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development of the People’s Republic of China on Cooperation on Modern Wood Construction" to strengthen technical exchanges and cooperation.

V. Advance E-Commerce Cooperation and Trade Promotion

Both sides commit to discussing opportunities to enhance dialogue on E-commerce, including through a potential MOU. The Chinese side welcomes Canada’s participation in the 6th China International Consumer Products Expo as the Guest Country of Honour.

VI. Promote Facilitation of Personnel Exchanges

Both sides commit to promoting personnel exchanges, business activities and tourism exchanges and cooperation between the two countries on mutually agreeable terms, and the Canadian side welcomes the resumption of travel agencies to operate group tours for Chinese citizens to Canada. Both sides welcome the latest increase in direct flights and commit to facilitating discussions on a further incremental increase to direct flights within the number stipulated in the Agreement Between the Government of Canada and the Government of the People’s Republic of China on Air Transport as soon as possible.

VII. Advance Economic and Financial Engagement

Both sides commit to establishing a financial working group to enhance bilateral engagement on issues such as financial and monetary policies, financial market, financial stability and regulation, anti-money laundering, cross-border capital flows and global financial governance. The group will report to the co-chairs of the Economic and Financial Strategic Dialogue. The group will aim to hold frequent, professional, and in-depth exchanges on these and other issues of shared interest.

VIII. Strengthen Multilateral and Regional Economic and Trade Cooperation