MEC Violet Mathye meets with Scholar Transport Operators in Waterberg

Following the second day of the Safer Back to School Campaign in Mogalakwena Municipality, MEC Violet Mathye has committed to return to Waterberg District to meet with scholar transport operators. The campaign, conducted in collaboration with Mogalakwena Municipality Law Enforcement, resulted in the impoundment of 28 vehicles (10 on 15/01/2026 and 18 on 16/01/2026).

During the operation, concerns were raised by operators regarding delays in permit issuance and lack of awareness about application processes. MEC Mathye stated, "We acknowledge the challenges faced by operators and commit to working with them. We will return to Waterberg to workshop operators on the permit process and address any outstanding issues."

Mayor Cllr NS Taueatsoala supported the campaign, emphasizing the importance of compliance. MEC Mathye urged operators to prioritize learner safety and compliance with road traffic laws.

A compliant scholar transport vehicle must meet specific requirements, including roadworthiness, valid operating licences, and adherence to safety laws, including the submission of at least seven letters from different schools and churches.

