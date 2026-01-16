Melbourne MSP AWD Achieves Microsoft Security Solutions Partner Certification

IT solutions, cybersecurity and web design

Cybersecurity company expands capabilities to deliver integrated security solutions and complimentary security audits for Australian organisations

Many businesses don’t realise where their security weaknesses lie until it’s too late” — Rob Salam

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AWD , a managed IT service provider and cybersecurity consultancy provider, announced it has achieved Microsoft Security Solutions Partner certification, recognising the company’s advanced capabilities in delivering comprehensive security, compliance, and identity solutions to organisations across Australia.The Microsoft Security Solutions Partner designation validates AWD’s expertise in protecting businesses against evolving cyber threats through integrated Microsoft security technologies. This certification positions AWD among an elite group of cybersecurity consultants capable of implementing security frameworks that safeguard entire organisations from endpoint to cloud."Achieving Microsoft Security Solutions Partner status represents our commitment to providing clients with the highest level of cybersecurity protection available," said Rob Salam, Service Delivery Manager at AWD. "In today’s threat landscape, businesses can’t afford gaps in their security posture. This certification demonstrates our proven capability to implement comprehensive security solutions that protect what matters most to Australian organisations."As a certified cybersecurity company, AWD specialises in Essential Eight implementation, helping businesses achieve compliance with the Australian Cyber Security Centre’s framework for mitigating cybersecurity incidents. The Essential Eight maturity model has become the standard for Australian organisations seeking to protect themselves against targeted cyber intrusions, and AWD’s expertise ensures clients can systematically strengthen their security posture across all eight mitigation strategies.Beyond serving existing clients, AWD is extending its expertise to the broader business community through complimentary cybersecurity audits and security discovery assessments. These no-obligation evaluations help organisations identify vulnerabilities and security shortfalls before they can be exploited by malicious actors."Many businesses don’t realise where their security weaknesses lie until it’s too late," continued Rob. "Our complimentary security audits give decision-makers clear visibility into their current security posture and a roadmap for hardening their organisation against threats. It’s about raising security awareness and helping businesses take proactive steps before incidents occur."The cybersecurity audit process examines critical security controls, compliance gaps, and potential vulnerabilities across an organisation’s IT infrastructure. Following each assessment, AWD provides detailed findings and prioritised recommendations, enabling businesses to make informed decisions about their security investments.AWD’s expanded security capabilities as a Microsoft Security Solutions Partner include identity and access management, threat protection, information protection, security management, and cloud security solutions. These integrated capabilities allow the IT consultants at AWD to deliver holistic security strategies that protect organisations across their entire digital estate.Businesses interested in learning more about AWD’s cybersecurity services or scheduling a complimentary security audit can visit https://www.awd.com.au/ or contact the team directly.

