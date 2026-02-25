Gem State Dent Repair Nominated for Idaho’s Best Awards – Community Invited to Vote

Gem State PDR workshop logo

GARDEN CITY, ID, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gem State Dent Repair , a trusted leader in Paintless Dent Repair across the Treasure Valley, is proud to announce its nomination in the Paintless Dent Repair category for the 2026 Idaho’s Best Awards. The locally owned company is inviting customers, partners, and community members to cast their vote and help recognize the quality craftsmanship and service that have made GemstatePDR a go-to name in auto dent repair.Hosted by Idaho's Best , the annual awards program celebrates outstanding businesses across the state, highlighting companies that consistently deliver excellence and customer satisfaction. Being nominated is a testament to Gem State Dent Repair’s dedication to precision repair, honest service, and customer-first values.Gem State Dent Repair specializes in Paintless Dent Repair (PDR), a non-invasive technique that removes dents, dings, and hail damage without the need for repainting or fillers. This method preserves the vehicle’s original factory finish, maintains resale value, and offers a faster, more cost-effective solution compared to traditional body shop repairs.“We’re incredibly honored to be nominated for Idaho’s Best,” said Eric Grubaugh, owner at Gem State Dent Repair. “As a locally owned business, our reputation is built on trust and results. Every vehicle we repair represents a customer who chose us, and that means everything. We would be grateful for the community’s support in this year’s voting.”Over the years, Gem State Dent Repair has earned a strong reputation throughout Garden City, Meridian, Boise, and surrounding Idaho communities for high-quality workmanship and exceptional customer care. Whether repairing minor door dings or extensive hail damage, the team focuses on restoring vehicles to pre-damage condition with meticulous attention to detail.Community members can show their support by voting for Gem State Dent Repair in the Paintless Dent Repair category at Idaho's Best. Voting is quick and easy, and every vote helps spotlight local businesses that serve Idaho with integrity and excellence.Gem State Dent Repair, L.L.C.110 E 43rd St, Suite 120Garden City, Idaho 83714, USA(208)-251-5338

