Director, Writer, Producer Jefery Levy Dead at 67

Director, Writer and Producer Jefery Levy has passed away at the age of 67.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The death of Director, Writer and Producer Jefery Levy was announced by his family today. Further details of his death will be announced in the coming weeks. The family asks for privacy in this time of mourning.

