Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,332 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 353,263 in the last 365 days.

Director, Writer, Producer Jefery Levy Dead at 67

Director, Writer and Producer Jefery Levy has passed away at the age of 67.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The death of Director, Writer and Producer Jefery Levy was announced by his family today. Further details of his death will be announced in the coming weeks. The family asks for privacy in this time of mourning.

Jefery Levy
603 Doheny ROAD
+1 323-600-3991
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Director, Writer, Producer Jefery Levy Dead at 67

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.