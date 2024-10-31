Brigette Bako and Juliet Landau to star in Jefery Levy's next film MEMOIR

Ms. Bako and Ms Landau

Brigette Bako and Juliet Landau to star in award winning director Jefery Levy's new film MEMOIR

MALIBU, CA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jefery Levy , the highly acclaimed director, writer, and producer, has announced the casting of Brigette Bako and Juliet Landau in his next film, "MEMOIR." The film is set to begin shooting in the first half of 2025 and is already generating buzz in the entertainment industry.Levy, known for his award-winning work on films such as "Drive" "Inside Monkey Zetterland" "SFW" "Man of God" "The Key" and "Me" as well as hundreds of episodes of well known TV, has once again assembled a talented cast for his latest project. Bako, known for her roles in "The G-Spot" "Strange Days" and "The Mind of the Married Man," will star alongside Landau, who has appeared in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Ed Wood.""MEMOIR" is a highly anticipated film that follows the story of a successful author, played by Bako, who is struggling to come to terms with her past. Landau will play the role of her estranged sister, who forces her to confront her deepest secrets and regrets. The film promises to be a thought-provoking and emotional journey that will captivate audiences.Levy expressed his excitement for the project, stating, "I am thrilled to have Brigette and Juliet on board for 'MEMOIR.' They are both incredibly talented actresses who will bring depth and complexity to their characters. I can't wait to see them bring this story to life on the big screen."With Levy's track record of creating critically acclaimed and award-winning films, "MEMOIR" is sure to be another success. Fans and industry professionals alike are eagerly anticipating the release of this highly anticipated film. Stay tuned for more updates on "MEMOIR" as production begins in 2025.For more information on Jefery Levy and his upcoming projects, please visit his website at www.jeferylevy.com . Follow him on social media for behind-the-scenes looks and updates on "MEMOIR."

