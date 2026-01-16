New state and territory numbers reveal national climate progress

Australia’s states and territories have laid the foundation for a more ambitious 2035 national climate target, a new report from Monash University’s Climateworks Centre reveals.

The report shows that combined, Australian state and territory climate targets add up to an estimated 66–71 per cent reduction in Australia’s emissions by 2035.

Kylie Turner, Climateworks Centre Sustainable Economies lead, said the findings could set the bar for Australia’s upcoming 2035 target as part of its nationally determined contribution, required under the Paris Agreement.

‘71 per cent can act as a springboard for Australia’s national ambition.’

Current state and territory climate commitments collectively add up to a national equivalent target broadly aligned to limiting warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius.

‘However, action is needed to reduce emissions in line with the critical global 1.5°C goal,’ added Ms Turner.

Under Climateworks’ decarbonisation scenarios, Australia reduces emissions by 85 per cent by 2035 to reach a 1.5°C scenario.

‘Climateworks’ latest report finds that state and territory targets add up to an estimated 40–44 per cent reduction in Australia’s emissions from 2005 levels by 2030, putting Australia’s legislated 2030 national emissions target of 43 per cent within reach.’

‘Subnational governments, both in Australia and globally, play a vital role in the global energy transition. In Australia, they are spurring emissions reductions in every corner of the economy: electricity, transport, buildings, industry, resources and agriculture,’ she said.

Every Australian state and territory government currently has targets to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 or sooner, with most outlining bold interim goals to accelerate progress.

‘While states and territories have made progress, they cannot do this work alone. Australia’s emissions traverse state and territory boundaries. Collaboration between state, territory and federal governments is crucial moving forward to 2030 and beyond.’

‘States and territories are giving us a clear picture of where the nation is headed – providing certainty to policy decision-making and the market,’ she said.

‘Just think how much more Australia could achieve with a strong national 2035 ambition.’

Access the report

Media enquiries