Professor John Thwaites AM recognised at IGCC 2025 Awards

Last night, the Investor Group on Climate Change (IGCC) presented its 2025 Climate Leaders Awards at the IGCC Summit 2025 in Sydney.

This event recognises individuals who demonstrate exceptional leadership, innovation and dedication in addressing the critical challenges of climate change within their respective fields.

Climateworks Centre is pleased to announce that Professor John Thwaites AM, Chair of the Monash Sustainable Development Institute and Climateworks Centre, received the prestigious ‘Individuals Advancing the Cause of Climate Investment Award’.

Left to right: IGCC Chair Stephen Dunne, Professor John Thwaites AM, IGCC CEO Rebecca Mikula-Wright (Frankie Muscovic, IGCC)

In a statement released today, the IGCC said: ‘Professor John Thwaites AM is recognised globally for his leadership on sustainable development, climate and water policy. As Victoria’s first Minister for Climate Change, he laid important foundations for state-level action. Today, he continues to bridge research, industry and government as Chair of Climateworks Centre, advancing practical solutions to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. Through his long-standing expertise and ability to convene stakeholders, John has been a driving force in shaping policies and pathways that accelerate Australia’s transition.’