Appointment of Deputy Chairs to Climateworks Centre Board 

Climateworks Centre is pleased to announce that Board members Kerry Gardner AM and Dr Fraser Thompson will serve as Deputy Chairs, strengthening the organisation’s leadership as it enters its next three-year strategy.

Both Kerry and Fraser have served on the Climateworks Board and bring deep institutional knowledge to their new roles.

Their appointment reflects Climateworks’ commitment to strong, experienced leadership as it works to accelerate ambitious action for net zero in Australia and Southeast Asia.

Kerry Gardner AM brings extensive experience in environmental philanthropy and governance, having served on numerous environmental boards, including The Great Barrier Reef Foundation and Green Cross Australia.

Awarded an Order of Australia in 2018 for services to the environment, gender equality and the arts, Kerry has played a formative role in Australia’s climate philanthropy landscape.

Her work with the Australian Conservation Foundation helped launch former Vice President Al Gore’s Climate Reality Project training in Australia, and her support was critical to the establishment of Climateworks, the Australian Environment Grantmakers Network and numerous environmental initiatives.

Dr Fraser Thompson brings expertise in business, economics, and large-scale, high-impact innovation.

He is the Co-founder and former Chief Strategy Officer of Sun Cable, where he has played a pivotal role in developing the world’s largest solar energy infrastructure network.

He currently serves as the Managing Partner of Cyan Ventures, a sustainability project development and advisory firm he co-founded in 2023.

Climateworks Chair Sharan Burrow AC said the appointment of Kerry and Fraser as Deputy Chairs reflected both their long-standing contribution to the Board and their complementary strengths.

‘Having worked with Kerry and Fraser as Board members, I’ve seen firsthand the depth of experience they bring,’ Ms Burrow said.

‘Kerry’s expertise in environmental philanthropy, alongside Fraser’s experience in business and economics, will significantly strengthen Climateworks’ leadership.’

Kerry Gardner AM said she was honoured to take on the new role.

‘Climateworks has played a critical role in building and convening strong ecosystems to ensure a sustainable future for all,’ she said.

‘In this critical decade for climate action, collaboration across philanthropy, governments and communities is essential to delivering lasting change.’

Dr Thompson said Climateworks’ independent, evidence-based approach was vital to driving real-world outcomes.

‘There is a significant opportunity to align economic growth with credible net zero pathways and robust industry policies, particularly in Australia and Southeast Asia,’ he said.

‘Climateworks, through its 2026–2028 strategy, is committed to driving real-world impact and I look forward to playing a role in that.’

Together, the new Deputy Chairs bring strategic insight and a shared commitment to Climateworks’ mission to accelerate ambitious action for net zero in Australia and Southeast Asia.