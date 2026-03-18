ASEAN unites to shape inclusive pathways for clean manufacturing 

More than 100 experts from ASEAN member states (AMS) collaborated this month on accelerating an inclusive transition to clean manufacturing.

Representatives from ASEAN Member States Energy Efficiency and and Conservation Sub-sector Network, ASEAN Centre for Energy, Climateworks Centre, Mission Possible Partnership, Sustainable Energy for All, Palladium International ASEAN GTF, FCDO- UK Mission to ASEAN and workshop participants from across ASEAN member states. (Supplied)

Participants from government, industry, finance and civil society gathered in Jakarta and online in March to co-design clean manufacturing pathways that support fair economic growth, strengthen supply chains, and create opportunities for women, people with disabilities, and marginalised communities.

‘ASEAN nations can strengthen their position by developing competitive, low-emissions manufacturing industries to drive the energy transition forward,’ Trang Nguyen, Head of International Programs and Engagement at Climateworks Centre, said.

‘Co-design ensures these pathways are feasible and implementable across the region’s diverse industries.’

Climateworks Centre Head of International Programs and Engagement Trang Nguyen speaks at the C-IMPACT workshop in Jakarta. (Supplied)

In roundtable discussions and working sessions, participants identified priority manufacturing sectors and explored the policies and financing needed to support decarbonisation.

They examined AMS’ industrial transition plans, highlighting priority policy actions, key barriers, and opportunities for stronger coordination.

Participants came from government, industry, finance and civil society. (Supplied)

The discussion also addressed how workers can be supported as industries adopt clean technologies.

A dedicated consultation with the ASEAN Energy Efficiency and Conservation Sub-Sector Network gave government officials a direct platform to provide feedback on the Clean Industrial Manufacturing for Promoting ASEAN Competitiveness and Transformation (C-IMPACT) strategy, roadmap and case studies, and to explore how regional cooperation can underpin decarbonisation across key manufacturing sectors.

Workshops inform C-IMPACT roadmap and strategy

The workshops are part of the ongoing Clean Industrial Manufacturing for Promoting ASEAN Competitiveness and Transformation (C-IMPACT) project: a regional initiative supporting AMS to advance clean manufacturing and industrial decarbonisation through strategic analysis, stakeholder engagement and finance mobilisation.

Climateworks Southeast Asia Lead Phat Pumchawsaun. (Supplied)

C-IMPACT is delivered by the Climateworks Centre with Mission Possible Partnership, funded by the UK Mission to ASEAN, through the ASEAN-UK Green Transition Fund. The co-design workshops were held in collaboration with the ASEAN Centre for Energy and Sustainable Energy for All.

Insights from the workshops will directly inform the C-IMPACT regional clean manufacturing strategy and roadmap, shaping policy instruments, roadmap sequencing, and coordination amongst governments, industry, finance stakeholders and development partners.

By convening diverse stakeholders in a collaborative design process, C-IMPACT aims to raise ambition and support implementation, helping ASEAN Member States advance their long-term climate goals while safeguarding competitiveness, energy security, and inclusive development.

Learn more about C-IMPACT

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