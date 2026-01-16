Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,675 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,672 in the last 365 days.

Australia and Pacific remain central to global climate transition

Climateworks is having real influence and impact on governments, business and the wider community. Though climate change policy has been extremely fraught and politically difficult in recent years, Climateworks has become a key advisor for both sides of politics.

John Thwaites, former Chair Climateworks Centre, former deputy Premier and Minister for the Environment.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Australia and Pacific remain central to global climate transition

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.