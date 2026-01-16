Drain line replacement work to begin on Honoapi‘ilani Highway

Main, News Posted on Jan 15, 2026 in Highways News

KAHULUI, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is advising highway users that work will begin next week to replace a drain line underneath Honoapi‘ilani Highway (Route 30).

The work will be conducted in the left northbound lane between Prison and Dickenson Streets. There is already a 24/7 closure in that area in preparation for the project. The work will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 20 and is expected to last for at least 30 days. A notice will be sent out when the work is complete.

Work hours will be from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays, with the lane remaining closed during non-working hours. One northbound lane will remain open for through traffic.

Please obey all traffic controls and drive carefully around the workers.

For work schedule updates or changes, see HDOT’s social media pages on https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation and on Twitter/X @DOTHawaii.