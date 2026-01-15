One lane closed on Pi‘ilani Highway for shoulder work
KAHULUI, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is advising highway users that the makai southbound lane on Pi‘ilani Highway (Route 31) in the vicinity of Keonekai Road, will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 20 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., in between milepost 5.6 and 5.8. One southbound lane will remain open for through traffic.
Crews will be performing work on the shoulder in the area.
For construction schedule updates or changes, see HDOT’s social media pages on https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation and on Twitter/X @DOTHawaii.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.