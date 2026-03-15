Highways structures and storm damage

Main, News Posted on Mar 14, 2026 in Highways News

Expect Closures for Repairs on O‘ahu.

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) is repairing the following facilities on O‘ahu due to storm damage from the Kona low pressure system:

Reset Barriers on H-1 Eastbound Before Nimitz Exit

The barriers for the work zone of the Salt Lake Rehabilitation Project were struck and moved during the storm. The project team will be closing one right lane of H-1 eastbound between the Airport off-ramp and ending in Salt Lake from 7 a.m. to reset the barriers. The project will continue its typical 3-4 lane continuous weekend closures when weather permits.

Drainage Above H-1 Westbound Pali Off-Ramp

The Pali Highway off-ramp from the H-1 westbound and the Punchbowl Street On-Ramp to the H-1 westbound will remain closed as HDOT continues to repair the storm drain culvert above the freeway. The repairs began Saturday, March 14, and are expected to continue through the week of March 16-20. HDOT is working with the contractor to make the ramps available during peak travel between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Kiona‘ole Road in Kāne‘ohe

Storm waters have undermined a culvert under Kiona‘ole Road in Kāne‘ohe. This road is about a half mile from Kamehameha Highway and services residents, Pali Golf Course, Ko‘olau Ballrooms and the First Presbyterian Church of Honolulu. During the culvert repairs, the City and County Department of Parks and Recreation has agreed to allow drivers to detour through Hoʻomaluhia Botanical Garden.

Rockfall Catchment Along Kamehameha Highway Past Kipapa Bridge

The rockfall catchment fence along the mauka side of Kamehameha Highway north of Kipapa Bridge in Waipi‘o was damaged when it caught multiple large boulders late Friday, March 13. Repairs to the catchment fence began Friday night and continued into Saturday, March 14. HDOT expects one additional day of repairs. During the repairs from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 15, northbound traffic heading toward Mililani will be detoured to the H-2 Freeway. Southbound traffic will be allowed to continue on Kamehameha Highway through Kipapa Gulch.

As the storm continues to move through the islands, HDOT expects to make more repairs like those listed in this release. If you’d like to report damage on a state road, please use the following contacts:

REPORT A HIGHWAY PROBLEM O ‘ AHU – 808-831-6714

After hours: 808-485-6200

Email: [email protected] MAUI – 808-873-3535 KAUA‘I – 808-241-3000 HAWAI‘I ISLAND – 808-933-8866

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