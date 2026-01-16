CBP modifies Withhold Release Order on FGV Holdings Berhad in Malaysia

WASHINGTON — U.S. Customs and Border Protection today took a decisive step to address forced labor in global supply chains by modifying the Withhold Release Order issued Sept. 30, 2020, against palm oil and palm oil products produced in Malaysia by FGV Holdings Berhad, its subsidiaries and joint ventures (collectively known as FGV).

As of Jan. 15, 2026, the U.S. will no longer detain at ports of entry palm oil and palm oil products produced by FGV and, effective immediately, will allow palm oil and palm oil products produced by FGV to enter the United States, provided they are otherwise compliant with U.S. laws.

“Responsible trade must protect the people behind the product, not put them at risk,” said Rodney S. Scott, CBP Commissioner. “When our review showed that FGV’s shipments weren’t meeting U.S. standards, we took action to stop them. The company has now made the corrections we required, and this modification helps keep our supply chains fair, secure and accountable.”

This is the agency’s first modification in fiscal year 2026. Since 2019, CBP has issued and modified eight WROs and Findings in the palm oil and glove manufacturing sectors of Malaysia. As a result of these enforcement actions, companies have repaid over $85 million in withheld wages and recruitment fees to workers trapped in debt bondage. These changes have led to a more level playing field for American businesses and workers.

CBP does not modify WROs or Findings until the agency has evidence demonstrating that the producer of subject merchandise no longer produces, manufactures or mines the subject goods using forced labor.

“By restoring the true value of labor through these reimbursements, we are doing more than leveling the playing field for American businesses. We are affirming the inherent dignity of workers who have been exploited by these companies,” said Acting Executive Assistant Commissioner for CBP’s Office of Trade Susan S. Thomas. “On this Human Trafficking Prevention Month, this action helps to demonstrate the effectiveness of CBP’s forced labor enforcement.”

On Sept. 30, 2020, CBP issued a WRO against imported palm oil and palm oil products produced using forced labor, wholly or in part, by FGV, based on evidence reasonably indicating that the working conditions at FGV exposed workers to all 11 International Labour Organization forced labor indicators. Since implementing the WRO, FGV has taken actions to identify, correct and prevent forced labor using the established process that allows interested parties to request that CBP modify a WRO or Finding.

Any person or organization with reason to believe merchandise produced with forced labor is being (or is likely to be) imported into the United States can report detailed allegations by contacting CBP through the e-Allegations Online Trade Violation Reporting System or by calling 1-800-BE-ALERT.

