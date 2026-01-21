BPTS Launches First Board Credential in Medication & Patient Safety for Pharmacy Technicians

Medication & Patient Safety Credential

New credential formally recognizes pharmacy technicians as essential leaders in medication error prevention and patient safety.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Board of Pharmacy Technician Specialties (BPTS) today announced the launch of the Advanced Certificate in Medication & Patient Safety , the first board-level credential of its kind created exclusively for pharmacy technicians.This groundbreaking certificate addresses one of healthcare’s most urgent priorities—medication safety—by formally recognizing the specialized knowledge, skills, and competencies pharmacy technicians bring to error prevention and patient protection across all practice settings.Medication errors remain one of the most significant and preventable risks in healthcare. By introducing a board-recognized credential focused solely on medication safety, BPTS is advancing the role of pharmacy technicians as trained, credentialed contributors to safety, quality, and continuous improvement initiatives.“Pharmacy technicians are on the front lines of medication-use systems every day,” said Mike Johnston, CEO of NPTA and BPTS. “This new board-level credential ensures technicians are not only involved in medication safety—but formally trained, validated, and empowered to lead within it. That’s a win for patients, providers, and healthcare systems alike.”The BPTS Advanced Certificate in Medication & Patient Safety validates a technician’s ability to actively participate in medication error prevention strategies, patient safety programs, and quality improvement efforts. The certificate is available to all nationally certified pharmacy technicians (CPhTs) and complements BPTS’s growing portfolio of advanced and specialty credentials.To be eligible to earn this new credential, candidates must be an active CPhT (through either NHA or PTCB) and meet one of the following eligibility requirements to sit for this exam:Option 1. Completion of a BPTS-Recognized Training Program for Medication & Patient Safety, such as NPTA's Medication & Patient Safety Certificate Program OROption 2. A minimum of 1 year or 1,000 hours of supervised pharmacy experience related to medication error analysis, reporting and risk reduction strategies.As an independent initiative of the National Pharmacy Technician Association (NPTA), BPTS is committed to elevating the pharmacy technician profession through accessible, competency-based certifications that reflect the evolving responsibilities of the modern pharmacy workforce. Each credential is designed to validate real-world expertise, support career advancement, and strengthen patient care outcomes.BPTS currently offers the Advanced Certified Pharmacy Technician (CPhT-Adv) credential, along with board certifications in sterile, nonsterile, and hazardous compounding. BPTS is the only credentialing organization in the United States that offers board certifications to all nationally certified pharmacy technicians.For more information about the BPTS Advanced Certificate in Medication & Patient Safety, visit bpts.orgAbout BPTSThe Board of Pharmacy Technician Specialties (BPTS) is an independent initiative of the National Pharmacy Technician Association (NPTA), dedicated to advancing the pharmacy technician profession through high-quality board certifications and specialty credentials. BPTS provides affordable, accessible pathways for pharmacy technicians to demonstrate specialized expertise and leadership within the healthcare system. Learn more at www.bpts.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.