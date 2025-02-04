BPTS Launches First-Ever Board Certification in Hazardous Compounding for Pharmacy Technicians

BCHCPT Digital Badge Board of Pharmacy Technician Specialties (BPTS)

Setting a New Standard in Safety: BPTS introduces the first board certification in hazardous compounding to enhance safety and expertise.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Board of Pharmacy Technician Specialists (BPTS) is proud to introduce the first-ever board certification in hazardous compounding, setting a new benchmark for excellence and safety in pharmacy practice. Pharmacy technicians who successfully complete the certification will earn the Board Certified Hazardous Compounding Pharmacy Technician (BCHCPT) credential, signifying their expertise in handling and preparing hazardous medications safely and effectively.With the increasing demand for high-risk medications, pharmacy technicians play a vital role in ensuring the safe preparation of hazardous drugs. This certification is designed to validate their skills and knowledge, helping them meet the highest safety and compliance standards while advancing their careers.“This certification represents a major advancement in patient safety and pharmacy technician specialization,” said Mike Johnston, Founder of BPTS, adding, “Pharmacy technicians are on the front lines of hazardous drug preparation, and the BCHCPT credential will empower them with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to meet the highest safety and quality standards."The BPTS Hazardous Compounding Board Certification covers critical topics, including:✔ Safe handling, preparation, and disposal of hazardous drugs✔ Compliance with USP <800> and other industry regulations✔ Risk assessment and mitigation strategies✔ Hands-on training and competency evaluationsPharmacy technicians who earn the BCHCPT credential will distinguish themselves as leaders in hazardous drug compounding, opening doors to new career opportunities and professional recognition.Applications for the new certification are now open. Pharmacy technicians can visit www.bpts.org for eligibility requirements and certification details.With this new certification, BPTS continues its mission to advance the pharmacy profession, enhance patient safety, and provide pharmacy technicians with the credentials they need to advance in their career.For media inquiries or additional information, please email press@bpts.orgAbout BPTSThe Board of Pharmacy Technician Specialties (BPTS) is an independent initiative of the National Pharmacy Technician Association (NPTA), dedicated to advancing the pharmacy technician profession through high-quality board certifications and specialty credentials. BPTS provides affordable and accessible, competency-based certifications that validate the specialized skills and expertise of pharmacy technicians, empowering them to elevate their careers, enhance patient care, and strengthen the pharmacy workforce.With offerings such as the Advanced Certified Pharmacy Technician (CPhT-Adv) and board certifications in sterile, nonsterile, and now hazardous, compounding, BPTS sets the standard for excellence in pharmacy technician specialization. BPTS is also the only credentialing organization in the United States that offers board certifications to all nationally certified pharmacy technicians (CPhT).For more information, visit www.bpts.org

