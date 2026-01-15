RE: I 89 between mm72 -74
All the crashes and slide-offs have been cleared. The roadway should be back open.
Traffic alert – I 89 N near mm 73
I 89 near mile marker 73 area, give or take a couple miles, ON BOTH SIDES will be having delays. There are multiple crashes and vehicles off the roadway in this area.
This is expected to last at least an hour, likely more. Updates will be provided as appropriate. There have not been any formal lane closures yet.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully
