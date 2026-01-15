Burlison Announces Hearing on Making Housing More Affordable

WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Energy Policy, and Regulatory Affairs Chairman Eric Burlison (R-Mo.) today announced a hearing on “Housing Affordability: Saving the American Dream.” During the hearing, members will analyze factors, including overbearing federal and state regulations, that have made housing unaffordable for both younger and older Americans, leading to a delay in major life milestones. Members will also spotlight ways in which Republicans all over the country are addressing this issue and working to lower housing costs, and compare innovative, market-based approaches to increasing the housing supply.

“The median age of a first-time homebuyer in the United States is now 40 years old, the highest on record. Years of Democratic leadership failures imposed burdensome federal regulations, constrained housing supply, and drove up costs. Millions of Americans, especially young families, were priced out of homeownership and forced to delay milestones that once defined the American Dream. The Biden administration entrenched and expanded these policies, further increasing costs and creating negative ripple effects across the economy. This hearing will examine how President Trump and Republican-led states and municipalities are reversing these failures, and I look forward to hearing from witnesses on how to restore homeownership as an attainable goal for American families,” said Subcommittee Chairman Burlison.

WHAT: Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Energy Policy, and Regulatory Affairs hearing on “Housing Affordability: Saving the American Dream”

DATE: Thursday, January 22, 2026

TIME: 2:00 P.M. EST

LOCATION: 2247 Rayburn House Office Building

WITNESSES:

Edward J. Pinto, Senior Fellow and Codirector, American Enterprise Institute Housing Center

Buddy Hughes, Chairman of the Board, National Association of Home Builders

Chairman of the Board, National Association of Home Builders Patrice Onwuka, Director, Center for Economic Opportunity, Independent Women

WATCH: The hearing is open to the public and will be livestreamed here.