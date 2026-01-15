One lane closed on Pi‘ilani Highway for shoulder work

Main, News Posted on Jan 15, 2026 in Highways News

KAHULUI, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is advising highway users that the makai southbound lane on Pi‘ilani Highway (Route 31) in the vicinity of Keonekai Road, will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 20 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., in between milepost 5.6 and 5.8. One southbound lane will remain open for through traffic.

Crews will be performing work on the shoulder in the area.

For construction schedule updates or changes, see HDOT’s social media pages on https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation and on Twitter/X @DOTHawaii.